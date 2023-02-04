The Reserve Bank of India today said the country’s banking system remains resilient and stable, amid concerns about the exposure of lenders to Adani group companies.

“Various parameters relating to capital adequacy, asset quality, liquidity, provision coverage and profitability are healthy. Banks are also in compliance with the Large Exposure Framework guidelines issued by the RBI,” the central bank said in a statement.

The RBI said it remains vigilant and continues to monitor the stability of the Indian banking sector.

“As per the RBI’s current assessment, the banking sector remains resilient and stable,” it said in the statement.

The central bank issued the comments as there had “been media reports expressing concern about the exposures of Indian banks to a business conglomerate”.

It did not name Adani group.

The RBI maintains a database known as the Central Repository of Information on Large Credits, or CRILC, where banks report their exposure of Rs 5 crore and above. The central bank uses the CRILC for monitoring purposes.

Shares of Adani group firms have lost more than half their market value, or in excess of $100 billion combined, after US short-seller Hindenburg Research raised allegations about high debt levels and use of tax havens.

The ports-to-energy conglomerate, led by Gautam Adani, one of the world’s richest men, rejected the criticism and denied wrongdoing. In a 413-page response, Adani group said the Hindenburg report was driven by “an ulterior motive” to “create a false market” to allow the US firm to make financial gains.

Adani Enterprises Ltd also called off its Rs 20,000-crore follow-on share sale a day after it was fully subscribed. Adani said the company’s board felt that “going ahead with the issue will not be morally correct” amid the market turmoil.

With inputs from NDTV