The Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, led by party MP Rahul Gandhi, entered Delhi early this morning amid calls by the Health Minister to follow Covid protocols.

Delhi Congress Chief Anil Chaudhary and party workers welcomed Rahul Gandhi, other party leaders and the padyatris at Badarpur Border as they entered the national capital from Faridabad.

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala.

While addressing party workers and leaders, he reiterated that the motive of his yatra is to open a ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ (shop of love) amid a ‘nafrat ka bazaar’ (market of hatred).

“Common man of the country is now talking about love. In every state, lakhs have joined the yatra. I have told people of RSS and BJP that we are here to open shop of love in your ‘bazar’ of hatred,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“They spread hatred, we spread love,” he said.

Earlier, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had written to Rahul Gandhi asking him to ensure Covid “protocols” are followed during Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In his clapback, Rahul cited PM Narendra Modi’s recent poll campaign in Gujarat and the BJP marches. “The BJP is taking out yatras in various states. But the Health Minister is sending letter only to us,” he said.

Congress alleged that the BJP wanted to stop the yatra as it is scared of the love Bharat Jodo Yatra has received.

The Yatra will make its morning halt in the national capital at Ashram chowk at 11 am and will resume its journey at 1 PM. After traversing through Mathura road, India Gate and ITO, it will halt near the Red Fort.

The Delhi Police have released a traffic advisory. The traffic, says the advisory, is expected to remain heavy from Badarpur to Red Fort. The police have urged commuters to make “maximum use” of public transport to ensure a smooth journey.

The yatra, which completed 100 days on December 16, will take a nine-day year-end break and will again resume on January 3 from Delhi.

With inputs from NDTV