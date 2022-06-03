Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday visited the house of Sidhu Moose Wala, days after the Punjabi singer was shot dead.

Mr Mann reached Moosa village to express his condolences to the family. Heavy police security has been deployed outside the residence of Moose Wala.

Moose Wala was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state has sharply criticised for cutting back singer’s security, along with that for over 400 other VIPs, in a move that detractors said was aimed at scoring political points. The party had also publicised the move on social media.

Moose Wala’s family have also lashed out at the government. “How did it matter with the (deployment of) four persons with our son? Will your coffers be filled now? Fill your coffers,” said his mother Charan Kaur.

Some leaders of the AAP have questioned why Moose Wala was travelling in a vehicle that was not bulletproof and not have the two guards that were still assigned to him.

Mann’s visit comes a day after he met party boss and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Chief Minister had to face slogan-shouting protesters on Friday morning who tried to stop him from entering the Moosa village.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was on Thursday informed that the security cover of 424 VIPs which was scaled down temporarily will be restored from June 7.