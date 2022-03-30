Poll strategist Prashant Kishor is in talks with Congress, media reports say. Kishor is expected to get a ‘major role’ in the Gujarat Elections, the reports quoted Congress sources as saying.

In the past, Prashant Kishor has worked with the Congress party for the 2017 Punjab Assembly Election. While the poll strategist was tasked with Congress’ election campaign for the 2022 polls, he resigned from this post on August 5 citing that he wanted to take a ‘temporary break’ from an active role in public life. This came in the wake of his decision to quit the political strategy space after the West Bengal Assembly elections.

According to sources, the strategist has already met Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on the issue, including the possibility of Kishore joining the Congress party.