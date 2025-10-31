Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has responded sharply to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s critique of the National Education Policy 2020 and the Prime Minister Schools for Rising India initiative, labelling her comments as “a glaring display of ignorance and political opportunism.” Gandhi had earlier questioned the government’s commitment to the education sector, claiming that these reforms were inadequate and politically motivated.

In a strong rebuttal, Pradhan defended the NEP, stating that it was a historic and comprehensive policy designed to reshape the education landscape in India. He emphasized that the NEP 2020 aims to provide a more inclusive and equitable educational system, with a focus on strengthening foundational literacy, promoting vocational skills, and integrating technology into the learning process. According to Pradhan, the policy is not only a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision but also a response to the evolving demands of the global education framework.

The Minister also highlighted the importance of the PM SHRI initiative, which was introduced as part of the government’s effort to elevate the quality of education in schools across India. The programme focuses on the holistic development of children by improving infrastructure, providing quality teaching, and fostering innovation. Pradhan stressed that PM SHRI schools would serve as model institutions, setting a benchmark for other educational establishments to follow.

Gandhi, in her criticism, alleged that the government was neglecting the real issues faced by the education sector, such as a shortage of teachers, poor infrastructure, and the widening learning gap exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. She also claimed that the focus of NEP 2020 was more on political propaganda than on addressing the needs of students and teachers. Gandhi’s statements were aimed at highlighting what she described as the government’s failure to improve the education system at the grassroots level, especially in rural areas.

Pradhan dismissed these criticisms, asserting that the NEP has already laid out clear strategies to address these challenges. He pointed to the policy’s emphasis on teacher training, the promotion of regional languages, and the expansion of digital learning opportunities as key steps towards bridging gaps in education delivery. He also referred to the government’s significant investments in school infrastructure through various schemes, including the PM SHRI initiative, which he said would address long-standing issues of educational inequality.

While Gandhi’s criticism has generated political debate, many education experts believe that the NEP 2020, despite its ambitious goals, still faces challenges in its implementation. Critics have raised concerns about the lack of resources in some states to effectively roll out the policy, especially in rural and underdeveloped regions. Additionally, the shift towards more private-public partnerships in the education sector, as proposed under the NEP, has raised concerns about the increasing commercialisation of education and its potential impact on affordability and access.

Pradhan’s defence of the NEP and PM SHRI also comes at a time when education remains a key focus in national politics, with various political parties seeking to make their mark on the education sector. As India prepares for upcoming elections, education has become a pivotal issue, with the opposition parties, including Congress, continuing to scrutinise the government’s policies and actions in this area.