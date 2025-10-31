Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has sparked controversy with a provocative statement regarding the Special Intensive Revision drive. Addressing a gathering, Banerjee urged locals to “tie up” Bharatiya Janata Party leaders if they enter their areas to campaign, further intensifying the political confrontation surrounding the initiative. The remarks come as the SIR campaign, which aims to update voter rolls across the region, has become a flashpoint between the two major political parties.

The SIR drive, intended to streamline electoral data and ensure accurate voter lists, has been met with resistance from multiple quarters, including the BJP. Banerjee’s comments have now added fuel to an already charged atmosphere, with both parties trading accusations over the nature of the revision process. While the TMC argues that the drive is essential for maintaining electoral integrity, the BJP has criticised it as an attempt to manipulate the voter base ahead of upcoming elections.

Political observers have expressed concern over the implications of Banerjee’s statement, noting that it could escalate tensions between party workers on the ground. The call for action against BJP leaders may galvanise local activists, increasing the potential for clashes during the revision period. Such rhetoric, critics argue, could undermine the democratic process and alienate voters who view the SIR drive as a necessary administrative procedure rather than a political tool.

The BJP has condemned Banerjee’s remarks as an example of the TMC’s aggressive tactics. Party spokespersons have labelled the statement as inciting violence and an attempt to intimidate opposition voices. They have demanded an immediate retraction, emphasising the need for political discourse to remain civil, especially during an election season. “The TMC’s behaviour is unbecoming of a party in power. Instead of engaging in constructive discussions, they are resorting to threats and intimidation,” a BJP leader remarked.

TMC supporters, on the other hand, have defended Banerjee’s statement, arguing that it was taken out of context. According to them, the comment was a response to the BJP’s perceived interference in local political processes. They contend that the BJP’s aggressive campaigning, particularly in areas with high TMC support, is aimed at undermining the party’s dominance in West Bengal. Some have even described Banerjee’s remarks as a mere rhetorical device, aimed at rallying TMC activists to ensure the success of the SIR drive.

The controversy highlights the growing polarisation in West Bengal politics, which has become increasingly acrimonious since the rise of the BJP in the state. Over the past few years, the saffron party has made significant inroads, challenging the TMC’s long-standing grip on power. The rivalry between the two parties has been marked by intense clashes, both in the legislative arena and on the ground, as BJP leaders seek to strengthen their presence in the state.

The Special Intensive Revision campaign itself has become a focal point in this political tug-of-war. While it is officially intended to update voter information and rectify any inaccuracies in the electoral rolls, its timing has raised suspicions. With state elections on the horizon, both the TMC and BJP have sought to use the revision process to their advantage, viewing it as an opportunity to influence the voter list in their favour. Allegations of bogus voter inclusion and exclusion have surfaced on both sides, further deepening mistrust between the two camps.