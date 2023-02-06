Both houses of the parliament were adjourned till 2 pm today amid loud protests and sloganeering from opposition parties demanding a discussion on and an investigation into allegations of fraud against the Adani Group.

Opposition parties, following a meeting at the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, in the parliament building today, decided to raise the demand for discussion on the report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research on Adani Group companies, and a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe in both the houses, sources said.

They decided to not allow any other business in the parliament, sources further said. Discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address is scheduled to be taken up in both houses today.

The opposition parties have alleged that the recent meltdown in Adani Group shares is a scam that involves common people’s money, as public sector LIC and SBI have invested in them. The Adani group has maintained it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

Parties that were present in Kharge’s chamber for the opposition meeting to chalk out a strategy on allegations of fraud against the Adani Group, which has tanked the stock market, included Congress, MK Stalin’s DMK, Sharad Pawar-led NCP, K Chandrashekar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), Samajwadi Party, CPI(M), CPI, Kerala Congress (Jose Mani), JMM, RLD, RSP, AAP, IUML, RJD, and Shiv Sena.

Congress MP and Whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore has given a notice for adjournment of the house for raising the Adani issue. “The House should come forward to discuss the matter keeping aside other routine business, and should constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee to investigate further in this matter. The House should also direct the prime minister to disclose the actual loss of public money to the nation through this House,” Mr Tagore said in his adjournment notice.

Congress MP and Whip in Rajya Sabha Syed Naseer Hussain has also given a notice under Rule 267 for suspension of business to discuss the Adani issue. “That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the issue of frauds in investment by LIC, SBI, public sector banks and other financial institutions losing market value, endangering the hard-earned savings of crores of Indians,” he said in the notice.

The government, however, has insisted that the Opposition should allow the customary “Motion of Thanks” to the President. “Passage of the resolution thanking the President for her address to the joint sitting of the two Houses is a priority,” Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal had said.

On Friday, both parliament houses were adjourned without any work as opposition parties remained firm on a call for a discussion and an investigation into allegations of fraud against the Adani Group. Leaders of the 16 opposition parties, who met today, had met at Kharge’s chambers on Friday as well, a day after both houses of parliament were adjourned early, without getting any work done, amid calls for a probe.