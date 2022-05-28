Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said his government’s move to increase fuel prices was necessary to avoid the country from facing bankruptcy.

Pakistan on Thursday increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs 30 per litre. Following the hike, price of petrol is now at Rs 179.85, diesel at Rs 174.15, kerosene at Rs 155.95 and light diesel at Rs 148.41.

In his first address to the nation after assuming power last month, Shehbaz talked mostly about the domestic problem faced by the government.

His main focus was the relief package for the vulnerable groups after the government increased the petroleum prices to get an assistance package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The prime minister said the move to increase fuel prices was necessary to avoid Pakistan from facing bankruptcy.

Shehbaz said the decision to increase petroleum prices was tough. “We with a heavy heart increased prices of petroleum; we have to take the decision in a difficult economic situation. It is due to the incredible price hike in petroleum prices in the global market,” he said.

“The previous government had announced a subsidy which could not be supported by the treasury. We took the decision by preferring the country on our own interest,” he said.

To mitigate the impact of the hike in the petroleum prices, he announced a Rs 28 billion per month relief package to provide Rs 2,000 per month to about 14 million families.

“These families comprise almost 80 million individuals which is one third of the total population of the country,” he said.

Shhebaz also blamed the previous government for the current hike in petroleum as it has committed with the IMF for this increase.

“You made a deal with the IMF, not we; you accepted their tough conditions, not we; you burden the people with inflation, not we; you pushed the country into an economic puddle, not we…,” he said.

With inputs from NDTV