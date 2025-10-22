Bihar’s impending assembly election campaign has seen the opposition Mahagathbandhan coalition exposed to mounting internal tensions over seat-sharing, with Chirag Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party warning that what had been framed as “friendly fights” could turn destructive.

Paswan, whose party is allied with the National Democratic Alliance and set to contest 29 seats, said the opposition arrangement within the INDIA bloc lacked coherence. He declared: “There is nothing called as friendly fight, either you are friends or fighting with each other.” Reports suggest his comments sought to underline that unresolved seat-sharing within the Mahagathbandhan would hand the NDA an advantage.

At the heart of the discord are ongoing disagreements between the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Indian National Congress and smaller regional allies over how many and which assembly seats each party should contest in the 243-seat House. With the nomination deadlines approaching, some partners are reportedly prepared to field candidates against each other rather than settle for behind-the-scenes arrangements.

One concrete sign of strain emerged when the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha announced its withdrawal from the Mahagathbandhan’s election arrangement, attributing the step to “deceit” and a failure to secure adequate seats. The JMM had earlier signalled interest in contesting Bihar seats but reversed the decision in the face of a seat-sharing deadlock.

Paswan contrasted the opposition’s difficulty with the smoother seat-sharing process within the NDA. He claimed that his alliance partners had finalised allocations with less friction—implicitly arguing that a united front would better advance electoral prospects.

The evolving breakdown in opposition unity comes at a politically significant moment. Voter sentiment in Bihar is increasingly informed by economic issues—such as youth unemployment, which stands at 9.9 per cent for those aged 15-29, and alleged flaws in the electoral roll—which have contributed to voter disquiet. Analysts suggest that disorganised opposition coordination could amplify the advantage for the ruling coalition.

Within the Mahagathbandhan, the RJD has released a list of 143 candidates. However, its share for smaller parties has been contentious, and delays have eroded mobilisation efforts in key districts. Some regional partners argue they have been sidelined or offered less favourable seats, prompting either threats of contesting independently or backing out entirely.

On the NDA side, the allocation has been formalised—with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal ) slated to contest 101 seats each and the LJP 29, according to multiple reports. That places Chirag Paswan’s party in a stronger position than in past contests.

Political strategists say the internal strain in the opposition could manifest in three ways: first, by splitting anti-incumbent votes; second, by allowing the ruling alliance to present a cleaner narrative; and third, by giving regional parties within the Mahagathbandhan less time to build ground-level campaigning. The lack of clarity on who contests where has hampered canvassing in certain districts.

Paswan’s warning carries weight because of his party’s dual role: as an ally within the ruling coalition, and as an assertive player across Bihar’s caste and regional landscape. His messaging aims to highlight opposition weakness and position the NDA as a disciplined alternative. Still, analysts caution that overconfidence could be risky if the opposition stabilises its deck before polling.