Major Indian refiners including Reliance Industries and state-run players are preparing to suspend purchases of Russian crude in response to the latest sanctions imposed by the United States government on Rosneft PJSC and Lukoil PJSC, marking a significant shift in global energy flows. The measures, announced by the Treasury Department, target the two largest Russian oil producers and could force India’s refiners to revisit long-term sourcing arrangements and hedging strategies. The development adds pressure to an already complex geopolitical and commercial landscape for crude oil supplies.

India has become the largest buyer of seaborne Russian crude, importing about 1.7 million barrels per day in the first nine months of this year, and up to 36 per cent of the country’s crude basket in recent months has been sourced from Russia. The sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil restrict those entities from accessing the US banking system, potentially complicating payments and logistics for Indian refiners. RIL, which has a term contract covering nearly 500,000 barrels a day from Rosneft, is particularly exposed: Russian crude accounts for around half of its 35-million-tonne Jamnagar complex feed. The company has already disclosed that recalibration of Russian imports is underway and that it will align with government guidelines.

State-run refiners such as Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd are reportedly reviewing trade documents to ensure they are not receiving direct shipments from the sanctioned producers. While they traditionally source Russian barrels via intermediaries rather than directly from Rosneft or Lukoil, the risk of secondary sanctions on financial institutions handling payments is prompting contingency planning. One refinery source noted that while volumes imported might not fall to zero immediately, the prospect of a “massive cut” looms.

Global oil markets reacted swiftly. Benchmark Brent crude futures rose more than 5 per cent following the sanctions announcement, with traders citing a potential supply disruption, given Russia’s role as the world’s second-largest producer and India and China as key buyers of its crude. Analysts caution that the ultimate impact will depend on how stringently banks and financial institutions comply with the rules and whether buyers shift to alternative suppliers or continue via opaque intermediaries.

While India is poised to reduce direct purchases from the sanctioned firms, it has signalled that it may not opt for a full cessation of Russian oil imports. Energy analysts note that India’s stance has historically been guided by United Nations sanction regimes rather than unilateral measures, meaning that alternative channels—through trading firms or non-sanctioned routes—may be explored. One official observed that Russian barrels could be rerouted through other producers or intermediaries provided payment routes and logistics remain operational.

Replacing the Russian barrels presents a mix of strategic and economic challenges for Indian refiners. Industry estimates suggest that switching to Middle Eastern or African crudes would raise the annual crude import bill by under 2 per cent, but increased competition for those barrels could tighten margins and raise feed-stock costs. RIL, for example, has already begun scouting spot cargoes from the Middle East and Brazil. Financial institutions and refiners are also closely monitoring the November 21 wind-down deadline set by the US Treasury for transactions involving the sanctioned firms to cease.

The sanctions also carry diplomatic and trade implications. Washington has leveraged pressure on India through tariffs tied to its Russian oil purchases, and Indian officials say finalising a trade deal with the United States may hinge in part on adjusting its crude sourcing patterns. Meanwhile, Russia has signalled that while the sanctions are “serious,” it will continue exporting oil, though higher logistics costs and discount premiums are expected.