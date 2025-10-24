A key political alliance in Bihar has declared Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections, while elevating Mukesh Sahani, leader of the Vikassheel Insaan Party, as its nominee for deputy chief minister. The announcement took place during a joint press conference in Patna, signalling the alliance’s attempt at projecting unity ahead of a challenging electoral contest.

Yadav offered a message of inclusive governance, pledging to address youth unemployment, agrarian distress and migration from the state, areas that remain politically sensitive and electorally potent. He pointed to high rates of out-migration and the need for industrialisation and local employment creation as central to his vision. He also challenged the ruling alliance over its performance, accusing it of failing to ensure law and order and infrastructure growth. Meanwhile, Sahani was presented as an embodiment of the alliance’s caste-coalition strategy. Census estimates and internal data point to the Mallah, Sahani and Nishad communities accounting for about nine per cent of the electorate in Bihar according to the 2023 caste survey—a bloc that Sahani’s VIP curates and mobilises. The VIP had earlier threatened to walk away from the alliance over seat-sharing disputes but rejoined after intervention from senior alliance leadership.

The alliance has been navigating complex negotiations over constituency allocations, seat shares and leadership roles. The RJD had already released a list of 143 candidates and named Tejashwi Yadav from Raghopur constituency, intensifying speculation that he would be elevated to top-job candidacy. The VIP’s negotiation leverage was evident when Sahani reportedly bargained for a bloc of contested seats before settling for a smaller number and securing the deputy chief ministerial role. From the perspective of the incumbent ruling coalition, the nominations shift considerable pressure onto them to unveil their own leadership options and respond to the opposition’s leadership clarity. Analysts suggest that by placing Yadav and Sahani at the top, the alliance aims to fuse the traditional Yadav-Muslim Luv-Kush architecture with emerging OBC minority support bases. Yet there are risks: the VIP’s past performance—four seats won in 2020 when aligned with the incumbent coalition—and internal tensions within the alliance, particularly regarding candidate selection and ideological coherence, present vulnerabilities.

The ruling alliance responded dismissively, with the Bharatiya Janata Party describing the opposition grouping as “united in optics, divided in reality,” asserting that a formal announcement is less consequential than ground-level mobilization. The BJP-led coalition underscored its grassroots organisational strength and track record of governance, while cautioning voters against what it termed symbolic appointments by the rival bloc. The alliance’s messaging is likely aimed at contrasting stability and performance against the narrative of change advanced by Yadav and Sahani.