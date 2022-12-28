Days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reopened a corruption case against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Yadav, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took a veiled dig at the BJP-ruled central government.

Nitish Kumar, who parted ways with the BJP earlier this year and tied up with the RJD, today alleged that the corruption case was reopened because his party has formed government in Bihar with Yadav’s party.

“Samajh lijiye na Kya ho raha hai. Hum log ab sath aa gaye hain isliye ho raha hai. (See, what’s happening. This happened because we (RJD and JDU are together again),” Mr Kumar said.

The CBI had in 2018 started its investigation into the allegations of corruption in the allotment of two Railway projects when Lalu Yadav held the portfolio in the UPA-1 government.

The central probe agency closed the inquiry in 2021 saying there were no strong grounds to register a First Information Report or FIR.

Apart from Yadav, his son and Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and daughters Chanda Yadav and Ragini Yadav are among those named in the case.

Calling it a political vendetta, Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said it was an attempt to target his family.

With inputs from NDTV