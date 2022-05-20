Weeks after he was granted bail in a fodder scam case, Lalu Prasad Yadav has been charged in a fresh corruption case over alleged irregularities in recruitment between 2004 and 2009 when he was Railways Minister.

Besides Lalu Yadav, his family members have also been named accused in the new case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today started searches at 15 locations linked to the Rashtriya Janata Dal patriarch, including his residences.

The 73-year-old veteran leader walked out of jail last month after the Jharkhand High Court granted him bail in the Rs 139 crore Doranda Treasury scam case. A CBI special court had in February sentenced him to five years in prison in the case. He was also fined Rs 60 lakh.

The treasury scam case was the fifth fodder scam case in which Mr Yadav was convicted.

Visuals showed police personnel at the Patna residence of Mr Yadav’s wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi during the raids this morning.