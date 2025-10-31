Fri 31 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

By Dr. Gyan Pathak

Shrewdness is all that reflects NDA’s manifesto on Bihar elections released on October 31, 2025, just a week before the first phase of election to be held on November 6. It is elusive. It does say nothing about the plight of Bihar, even though it is the third most populous state after Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, ranking at the bottom in almost all indicators of development. Nevertheless, the document vaguely promises a “Developed Bihar” under NDA, while evading specifics, as if intentionally, so that people can’t hold them guilty for broken promises.

Perhaps, NDA has nothing to say in respect of the current plight of the state and its people, since it is contesting under the leadership of the same CM Nithish Kumar, who has been ruling the state for the last two decades since 2005. BJP leaders have been shrewd enough not to announce Nitish Kumar as CM face of NDA, but at the same time they have been saying that their alliance is contesting under his leadership, while they themselves calling the shots with a whispering campaign by the RSS-BJP rank and file that CM will be changed if they will come to power.

Sugar quoted words are strewn in the entire NDA manifesto, most of them are without specifics. Most of the promises are vague since they don’t reveal how much time they will take to make the promise a reality, and how it will be realized, such as the promise “For a Developed Bihar”, the first and foremost promise and the subtitle of the document.

As everyone in Bihar, NDA too is aware of the anti-establishment sentiment prevailing among the youth of the state on account of joblessness among them. No wonder, NDA manifesto gives the first guarantee to youth. “Guarantee to golden future for every youth,” it says. To every youth, a job and employment. It promises 1 crore+ government jobs and employment, to conduct a Skill Census and skill-based employment, and to establish Bihar as a Global Skilling Hub through Mega Skill Centres in every district. However, there is not timeframe mentioned for all these things.

Women’s have been seen playing significant role in deciding the fate of the political parties in the country in recent times. This trend has been most prominent in the recently held elections across the country, including Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand. Women’s of Bihar has also been playing significant role. CM Nitish Kumar hopes that he will get majority of women’s votes because of his certain policies, such as ban on liquor to the more recent CM Women’s Employment Scheme, launched just before the election. The manifesto promises Empowerment of women and making them rich and through them and Developed Bihar.

The manifesto talks about self-reliance for women for making them rich, for which it promised upto Rs2 lakh as financial assistance under Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojna. It promises to make 1 crore women Lakhpati Didi, and to make identified women entrepreneur crorepati, under Crorepati Mission.

NDA manifesto says that honour and rights to extremely backward classes (EBCs), is the identity of Empowered Bihar. It promises the various business groups among them financial assistance of Rs10 lakh. Constitution of a high level committee have been promised under a retired Supreme Court judge, which will recommend ways for empowerment of EBCs.

The NDA, that is yet to give legal guaranteed for MSP at the central level to farmers for their crops, has promised in the Bihar manifesto “Hounour to every farmer, and right price for all crops”. It promises to institute Karpuri Thakur Kisan Samman Nidhi through which farmers will be given Rs3,000 every year. It vaguely promises Rs9000 benefit, the meaning of which can be deciphered by only a few. It promises a guaranteed MSP (the meaning of which is left to be guessed by the people), since Modi government has been denying legal guarantee for quite some time. Investment of Rs 1 lakh crore is promised in agri-infrastructure, with a promise that paddy, wheat, pulses, and maize will be purchased at MSP at Panchayat level.

Fishermen have been promised Rs4,500 and Rs9000, and production and export will be doubled under Bihar Fisheries Mission. Bihar Milk Mission will be launched and Chilling and Processing centres will be established at every development block.

The NDA manifesto also promises several rail projects for Bihar, which included 7 expressways and modernization of 3,600 km railway track. Metro projects will be started in four new cities, while Amrit Bharat Express and Namo Rapid Rail services will be extended.

Development of chief cities have also been promised along with their modernization. Greenfield city will be established in New Patna, and chief cities will have satellite townships.

The manifesto has a religious content too, under which it promised the birthplace of Mother Janaki to be developed as world class Adhyatmik Nagri Sitapuram.

Several national and international airports have been promised for Bihar and direct air services from the state to foreign countries. Greenfield International Airport near Patna; international airports at Darbhanga, Purnia and Bhagalpur; and domestic flights in 10 new cities are among other promises.

Bihar is very backward in industrial development so far with only a handful of industries. Now the NDA gives guarantee of industrial revolution in the state. Rs 1 lakh crore investment has been promised under Developed Bihar Industrial Mission. The manifesto has promised a Developed Bihar Industrial Development Master Plan, which is until now non-existent under the NDA rule. It says this master plan will serve as foundation of industrialization of Bihar and millions of jobs. Every district will have factories, and every family will have jobs. It promised 10 new industrial parks.

The manifesto talks about New Age Economy, which it promises to develop in the next five years, and under which Bihar will be made world Back-end Hub, and Global Workplace. It promises to attract Rs50 lakh crore investment.

For poor, it gives Panchamrit Guarantee – 125 unit free electricity, Rs5 lakh free health treatment, 50 lakh new concrete houses, and social security pension.

The manifesto promises free education from KG to PG. Made in Bihar for the World will be launched to double agri-export from Bihar. The state will be made Textile Hub for South Asia, and New Tech Hub for the East India. 100 MSME parks and 50,000 plus small enterprises will be supported.

Bihar is promised world class education infrastructure, AI, world class medi-city, development of sports, welfare of STs and SCs, financial assistance to gig workers, auto and e-Rikshaw, and World Centre for Adhyatmik or religious tourism. Bihar will be made free of flood in five years, the manifesto promised which is impossible to implement. (IPA Service)