As the government desperately tries to assuage protestors and list the benefits of the ‘transformational’ new recruitment scheme for armed forces, Aginpath, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar has backed it and said he didn’t anticipate protests like this. Amid widespread violent protests by Army aspirants, the Navy Chief today called it “the single biggest human resources management transformation in the Indian military”.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, Admiral Kumar said he worked on the Agnipath scheme for almost a year and a half.

“I was part of the planning team of this scheme and worked on it for a year and a half. It’s a transformational scheme. It will transform the armed forces in many ways,” he told ANI,

He said the scheme is beneficial for the country and for the youth because it opens up more opportunities. “I think the protests are happening due to misinformation and misunderstanding of the scheme,” he added.

Where earlier one person used to get the opportunity to serve in the armed forces, now maybe four people will get it, he said.

Addressing the issue of a shorter duration of service, he said that too has “many benefits” as the Agniveers will get to decide whether they want to pursue the armed forces as a career or take on another job.