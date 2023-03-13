Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated music composer MM Keeravaani, lyricist Chandrabose, and the entire team of global hit film RRR for its viral song ‘Naatu Naatu’ winning the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. It has become the first Indian production to win an Oscar. Terming the win ‘exceptional’, the PM said the popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global, and it will be a song that will be remembered for years to come.

Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud. #Oscarshttps://t.co/cANG5wHROt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2023

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, former Vice president of India M Venkaiah Naidu, and Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge also congratulated the RRR team for the big win.

Sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, the song became massively popular soon after its release in March 2022. Earlier this year, in January, ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the award for Best Original Song at Golden Globe 2023. It also won Best Song at the Critics’ Choice Awards and the Hollywood Critics Association.

The Oscars were awarded to composer MM Keeravaani, who sang a version of The Carpenters’ hit ‘Top Of The World’ as his acceptance speech, and lyricist Chandrabose. The insanely viral track is from RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli and featuring actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, all of whom attended the Academy Awards. ‘Naatu Naatu’ beat a slate of heavy-weight competitors – Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Applause from Tell It Like A Woman.

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava sang the song live at the event, though Ram Charan and Jr NTR did not perform it on the Oscars stage.

The song, filmed outside the Presidential Palace in pre-war Kyiv, Ukraine, is an infectious dance battle between Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s characters, Raju and Bheem, versus their British counterparts.

RRR, set in the 1920’s, is a fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters – Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem.

In another tweet, the PM also congratulated documentary filmmakers Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga for India’s second win at the Oscars. Their documentary short ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film.

“Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature,” PM Modi tweeted.