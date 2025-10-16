U. S. President Donald Trump stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured him India will cease purchasing oil from Russia, describing the move as a “big step” in efforts to cut Moscow’s energy revenue. The announcement arrives amid heightened U. S. pressure on major oil importers to abandon Russian crude and follows earlier trade tensions between Washington and New Delhi.

Trump told reporters at the White House that he will next press China to follow suit. He acknowledged India cannot end imports overnight, calling it “a little bit of a process, but that process will be over with soon.” The Indian embassy in Washington has not issued confirmation or denial of the pledge.

If upheld, the shift would mark one of the most consequential changes in global energy diplomacy since Western sanctions on Russia began after its invasion of Ukraine. India and China remain among the largest seaborne buyers of Russian crude, benefiting from deeply discounted prices as most European buyers exited the Russian oil market.

Global energy markets responded immediately: Brent crude futures climbed roughly 0.9 per cent, with West Texas Intermediate rising in step. Traders cited India’s potential withdrawal as a headwind for Russian supplies.

India imported about 1.62 million barrels per day from Russia in September — roughly one-third of its total oil imports. Under earlier pressure, New Delhi’s state refiners reduced purchases from Moscow by more than 45 per cent between June and September. Analysts caution, though, that those cuts were driven largely by market dynamics, not direct diplomatic shifts.

The pledge would further complicate the fraught U. S.–India trade relationship. Earlier this year, the Trump administration imposed tariffs on Indian goods in part to penalise its Russian oil purchases, bringing U. S. duties to 50 per cent. New Delhi strongly refuted the measures as unfair, asserting that energy procurement decisions lie in its national interest and underlined its intent to maintain strategic autonomy.

Domestically, India has defended its oil relationship with Russia as essential to managing energy security and inflation. Officials argue that discounted terms and logistical ties help stabilise imports. Some analysts suggest that removing Russian crude from India’s portfolio could force the country to depend more heavily on higher-cost supplies, potentially pushing up fuel prices or straining forex reserves.

Washington’s manoeuvre complements broader efforts to isolate Russia economically. The U. S. has targeted other catchment markets and hinted at secondary sanctions against countries continuing purchases. Trump’s push to enlist China next underscores the high-stakes nature of the energy tug-of-war underpinning the Ukraine conflict.