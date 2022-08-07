The Indian Space Research Organisation, or ISRO, said it is “analysing the data” on the launch of its smallest rocket, SSLV-D1, which lifted off from the spaceport in Sriharikota this morning, carrying an earth observation satellite and a student satellite.

“SSLV-D1 performed as expected at all stages. In the terminal phase of the mission, some data loss is occurring. We are analysing the data to conclude the final outcome of the mission with respect to achieving a stable orbit,” ISRO chairman S Somanath said.

The SSLV is carrying Earth Observation Satellite -02 and a co-passenger satellite AzaadiSAT — developed by the student team of ‘Space Kidz India’, an aerospace organisation that aims to create government school students with basic understanding and knowledge of space.

The “AzaadiSAT” comprises 75 payloads built by 750 school students to mark the 75th Anniversary of Independence. The girl students who designed the satellite also witnessed the SSLV-D1 launch at the spaceport in Sriharikota.

“Three groups from our school have participated in this SSLV launch. I am very glad that we got this opportunity. We really worked hard on it and today we will witness the launch of the AzaadiSAT satellite,” Shreya, a student from Telangana, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The SSLV is 34m tall, about 10m less than the PSLV and it has a vehicle diameter of two metres as compared to 2.8 metres of PSLV.

This was the maiden launch of SSLV by the space agency after the successful mission launches through its trusted workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLV), Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV).