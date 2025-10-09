The INDIA coalition in Bihar encountered a serious blow with two of its members resigning from the legislative assembly, sending shockwaves across opposition ranks and fueling speculation about their defection to the BJP.

Murari Prasad Gautam, representing the Chenari seat, submitted his resignation as an MLA on Wednesday, leaving the vacancy formally acknowledged by the Bihar assembly secretariat. He had been elected on a Congress ticket. Reports indicate he began aligning with the treasury bench after his party’s erstwhile ally, JD, rejoined the NDA. The Congress had filed a petition for his disqualification, still pending before Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav. Gautam declined to cite any specific reason, stating simply, “I just resigned.” He is widely expected to formally join the BJP ahead of the state elections.

Soon after Gautam’s exit, RJD’s Bharat Bind, MLA from Bhabua, also tendered his resignation. Bind has a track record of aligning with the BJP—as early as March 2024 he had joined the NDA, though he remained technically part of RJD at this moment. His latest move is seen by many as paving the way for a BJP candidacy.

This double departure compounds the pressure on the INDIA bloc in Bihar, where electoral stakes are high. The state is heading to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting scheduled for November 14. The BJP-led NDA is broadly viewed as better organised in seat-sharing arrangements, and BJP leaders have publicly affirmed that there is no discord within their ranks.

Within opposition circles, these exits have rattled confidence. One senior INDIA bloc strategist remarked that Gautam’s departure was particularly wounding, given his prior ministerial status and expectations of retaining the seat under Congress support. Meanwhile, internal dissent over leadership and candidate allocation has already plagued the bloc’s cohesion.

As the BJP seeks to capitalise on instability within the opposition, state leaders have hinted at strategic gains. Union Minister Giriraj Singh reiterated that Nitish Kumar remains the NDA’s CM aspirant and claimed there is unity among alliance partners, contrasting that with what he called fragmentation within the INDIA bloc.

The crucial Chenari seat is located in Rohtas district, forming part of the Sasaram Lok Sabha segment. In the 2020 election, Gautam secured a strong victory, defeating his nearest rival by over 18,000 votes. The constituency has a history of leaning toward parties with socialist roots. Analysts believe the BJP may now contest here with Gautam as its de facto candidate, banking on his established base and local influence.