The Opposition coalition in Bihar is struggling to seal a seat-sharing agreement, with the Vikassheel Insaan Party holding firm on its demands even as major partners Congress and RJD have signalled readiness to contest fewer seats.

Leaders from the RJD and Congress are meeting in Delhi to break the deadlock, while VIP leader Mukesh Sahani has pressed for a significantly larger allocation than the alliance is willing to grant. One RJD insider has flagged a “trust deficit” in relations with VIP as a sticking point.

Sources reveal that Congress and RJD have already offered to reduce their seat count by about ten percent compared with the 2020 Assembly contest, as a gesture to accommodate smaller allies within the INDIA bloc. Nonetheless, VIP is pushing for as many as 25 seats, though RJD is inclined to offer just 10–12 in the final tally.

Beyond VIP, Left parties such as CPI, CPI-ML and CPI are also seeking more seats than in previous rounds of negotiations, adding complexity to the arithmetic. The alliance remains especially sensitive over five constituencies — Baisi, Bahadurganj, Raniganj, Kahalgaon, and Saharsa — which have resisted agreement so far.

With the NDA having already announced its seat-sharing pact — granting BJP and JD 101 seats each, and allocations to LJP and smaller partners — the pressure is mounting on the Opposition to finalise its plan before nomination deadlines.

Inside the alliance, factions are beginning to chafe at the delays. Some RJD circles question why Congress insists on securing close to 60 seats, a move RJD views as excessive given its own stature within Bihar politics. Meanwhile, Congress leaders argue that their ground support and performance in the Voter Adhikar Yatra justify their demand.

VIP, which won no seats in the last Assembly but commands influence over the Nishaad community, insists that its bargaining cannot be sidelined. Mukesh Sahani’s insistence on being named deputy chief minister has further aggravated tensions. Alliance partners are wary of acceding, fearing unwieldy expectations and post-poll instability.

The impasse has drawn scrutiny for its timing. With only days remaining to file nominations for the first phase of polling beginning November 6, alliance strategists see little room for error or further delays. A breakthrough meeting between Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi is being eyed as a possible turning point.

Political analysts note that this stall is unusual in its intensity. While seat-sharing frictions are common in multi-party alliances, it is rare for a regional party with minimal electoral presence to press so hard on equal footing. The VIP’s stance underscores its belief that it is indispensable to any Opposition front in Bihar.