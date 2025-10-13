A Delhi court has formally framed charges of corruption, criminal conspiracy and cheating against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and others, linked to alleged irregularities in the tendering process for two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri. All accused have pleaded not guilty and the trial will now proceed.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne at Rouse Avenue Court ruled that prima facie evidence exists to proceed under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court observed that the accused conspired and exploited ministerial authority to manipulate eligibility conditions in the tenders, and arranged undervalued land transfers in favour of the Yadav family.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, the contracts for maintenance of the BNR Hotels in Ranchi and Puri were awarded to Sujata Hotels Pvt Ltd during Lalu Yadav’s tenure as Railway Minister through a rigged process. In exchange, land parcels worth crores of rupees were alleged to have been transferred to entities controlled by Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav at rates far below market value.

The CBI’s charge sheet identifies additional accused including former IRCTC officials V. K. Asthana and R. K. Goyal; directors of Sujata Hotels, Vijay and Vinay Kochhar; and corporate entities such as Delight Marketing. The agency asserts that a conspiracy spanning 2004 to 2014 underpinned the scheme of misuse.

During the proceedings, the court criticised the “sublime” nature of the conspiracy but noted it was discernible from the record. The judge held that the abuse of office and the manipulation of norms in issuance of tenders constituted cheating and criminal misconduct, and that the transfer of control over land to the Yadav family was integral to the conspiracy.

Lalu Yadav’s legal team contended there was no material to frame charges and sought discharge, arguing that the tenders were conducted fairly. They also questioned the validity of sanction for prosecution. The court rejected these contentions, directing that the case must now go to full trial.

Addressing the court, Lalu Yadav pleaded not guilty and expressed his willingness to face trial. Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav similarly denied the allegations, with the family claiming political motivation behind the case.