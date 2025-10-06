A video clip showing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seated with folded hands during a virtual event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has triggered a fresh political storm, with the opposition demanding clarity over his public conduct and capacity to govern.

The footage, circulated by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, captures Kumar maintaining a namaste posture for over a minute while a senior BJP leader read out the programme’s agenda. At one point, he is seen gently shaking his palms and glancing sideways before smiling. The ceremony in question was the Skill Convocation for ITI toppers, where the prime minister distributed certificates under the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh 2025.

Tejashwi Yadav posted the video on social media with pointed comments questioning whether the chief minister is “mentally healthy” and capable of steering the state government. He went further, speculating whether Kumar’s aides—or even alliance partners—might be implicated in curating this behaviour. “For quite some time, the CM has been behaving in a manner that shows he is not in the proper state of mind,” the opposition leader told reporters, adding that the viral footage suggested he may no longer have the ability to run the government.

The BJP-JDU alliance has responded sharply. Neeraj Kumar, a JD spokesperson, defended the chief minister’s record, saying that Nitish Kumar has “restored the political, social and economic health of Bihar.” The party dismissed Tejashwi’s allegations as politically motivated, accusing him of deflecting attention from opposition vulnerabilities ahead of the polls.

Analysts note that public concerns over the chief minister’s health and demeanour have surfaced intermittently in recent years. Earlier, during a function where the national anthem played, Kumar was seen engaging in side conversation and appearing distractive—behaviour that opposition parties labelled disrespectful. At another event, he placed his arm on a woman onstage while Union ministers looked on, triggering backlash over propriety.

With the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled before November 22, the timing of this controversy could intensify electoral dynamics. Opposition parties may use the video as evidence of declining leadership energy, while the ruling bloc may rally to portray it as a smear campaign. Political strategists suggest the broader risk is that focused personal scrutiny could shift attention from core governance issues such as development, law and order, and public services.