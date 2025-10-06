Hyderabad police have lodged a criminal complaint against Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh at Shah Ali Banda station for allegedly making insulting remarks about Prophet Muhammad during a Dussehra event in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The FIR invokes several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with Sections 61 and 67 of the IT Act for dissemination over electronic media.

The complaint was filed by members of the public who objected to the remarks and their broadcast on social media and other digital platforms. The station house officer, P. Mahesh Goud, confirmed that the matter is under legal review before further steps.

Under the BNS, the FIR cites sections dealing with promoting enmity between communities, insulting intent, obstruction of public servants, statements likely to provoke a breach of peace, and public mischief. The additional invocation of the IT Act aims to penalise any online circulation or publication of the remarks.

T. Raja Singh, born in 1977 in Hyderabad, has held the Goshamahal seat since 2014. He was associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party until mid-2025, and is now an independent. He has been a controversial figure, previously suspended by the BJP in 2022 following remarks about Muhammad, though that suspension was later revoked.

The alleged comments came during celebrations in Indore, where the MLA reportedly addressed an audience and made statements interpreted by complainants as derogatory toward the Islamic prophet. His speech included references to religious conversion and “protecting” Hindu identity, themes he has used repeatedly in public forums.

Observers note the case adds new legal pressure on a politician already entangled in multiple criminal matters. Official records show he faces numerous cases, many pertaining to communal allegations. In 2025 alone, he announced intentions to withdraw from electoral politics at the end of his term, choosing symbolic activism over contesting further elections.

Legal experts suggest the invocation of both BNS and IT Act sections signals a dual approach: penalising speech under traditional criminal statutes while also targeting its digital spread. Whether the Hyderabad police move to arrest or seek further inquiry will depend on legal opinion and possible political implications.

Muslim organisations and civil society groups in Hyderabad have expressed alarm, calling for swift action under the law. In past instances when inflammatory remarks surfaced, protests and court petitions followed, prompting a cautious but assertive approach by authorities. State police forces are already known to monitor communally sensitive content closely.