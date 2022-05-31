Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain was on Tuesday sent to ED custody till June 9 in connection with a money laundering case. Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in connection to the case. The AAP leader’s arrested drew sharp reactions from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which called it a political move ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.

He was taken into custody on Monday under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a few hours of questioning and was produced before a designated court on Tuesday.

Jain’s arrest comes days after a minister of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government was sacked over corruption charges and was also arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau later.

Arvind Kejriwal defended Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested in a money laundering case, and said the allegations against him are “fake”.

“I have read Satyendar Jain’s documents myself. All allegations are fake. The entire case is fake. If there was even 1% truth in them, I would have taken action long back. The truth always wins. They have slapped cases on so many of our MLAs, and on me. Satyendar Jain will also be cleared,” Arvind Kejriwal said in a statement.