The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha announced on 20 October 2025 that it will not field candidates in the forthcoming 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly election, reversing its earlier decision to contest six assembly seats independently. The party accused its alliance partners — the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Indian National Congress — of orchestrating a “political conspiracy” by denying it a share of seats, signalling deeper fault lines within the opposition INDIA bloc.

Senior JMM leader Sudivya Kumar stated the decision stemmed from a breakdown in seat-sharing negotiations and alleged coalition partners’ failure to uphold the “dharma” of alliance politics. He added that the party intends to “review” its alliance in Jharkhand, hinting at possible realignments in its home state.

The JMM’s initial move came just days earlier, when it declared plans to contest six assembly seats in Bihar. That announcement imperilled the alliance’s cohesion in that state and underscored that the JMM perceived itself as short-changed despite being part of the governing alliance in neighboring Jharkhand.

Analysts note that while the JMM has minimal electoral footprint in Bihar, the move carries outsized significance for the broader opposition strategy. Its exit places additional pressure on the India bloc, now jockeying ahead of the two-phase polls scheduled for 6 and 11 November across 243 seats.

In a statement, the JMM criticised its partners for what it described as “deceit” and “inaction”, with Sudivya Kumar asserting that the “price will be paid” for what the party views as betrayal. The alliance partners, in turn, have yet to issue detailed responses.

The development also carries implications for the ruling alliance in Bihar, the National Democratic Alliance, which enters the poll battle amid rising voter concern over unemployment and disenfranchisement. Broader fragmentation among opposition ranks may strengthen the NDA’s negotiating position.

Within Jharkhand, the JMM’s home base, the announcement raises questions about the future of its coalition with RJD and Congress. Some observers suggest that unresolved seat-sharing tensions in Bihar may trigger a ripple effect that destabilises the alliance government in Ranchi.

Political strategist Prashant Kishor, who has tracked the seat-sharing dynamics closely, remarked that the JMM’s exit from Bihar underscores the growing influence of regional players in shaping national coalition politics. He highlighted that the JMM chose to forego contesting in Bihar rather than accept an untenable role within the alliance structure.

Electoral insiders emphasise that the JMM’s withdrawal alters the calculus for both alliances. For the INDIA bloc, the vacuum in some constituencies may force the RJD and Congress to recalibrate candidate selection and campaign strategies. For the NDA, the absence of a coordinated opponent in those areas may translate into marginal gains.

In Bihar’s high-stakes political environment, where caste and regional dynamics remain pivotal and the special intensive revision of electoral rolls has stirred mobilisation among migrant communities, any realignment in opposition strategies may reverberate across the campaign.

With less than three weeks to polling, the JMM’s decision has injected uncertainty into the opposition’s efforts to present a united front. Politicians across both alliances are now scrambling to adjust to the new contours of the campaign landscape.