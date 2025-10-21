A Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Sheikhpura, Bihar, has directed Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav and Mukesh Sahani to appear either in person or via legal representatives on 26 November, following a complaint accusing them of derogatory remarks directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Congress-run Voter Adhikar Yatra in August.

The summons, issued by CJM Vibha Rani, stems from a petition filed on 4 September by BJP leader Hiralal Singh. The complaint names over 100 unidentified persons as co-accused and asserts that abusive language was used against Modi during a public rally. The court’s order follows a preliminary hearing where the matter was examined before being admitted.

In August, a video circulated online showing a person speaking expletives into a microphone at a dais outside Darbhanga became a flashpoint. The dais had been erected by a local Congress organiser, who later claimed that no prominent party figure was present during the incident. Authorities arrested a Darbhanga resident in connection with the video.

Sources within the BJP legal cell argue that the derogatory remarks amount to defamation and insult under Indian penal provisions, demanding legal accountability from the leaders who flagged or presided over the event. Those named in the summons must respond before the court or face further action under procedural law.

Leaders of the INDIA bloc have contested the legitimacy of the complaint. Congress and its allies contend the petition is motivated by political intent, accusing the ruling alliance of weaponising the judiciary against opposition voices. The opposition coalition demands a fair assessment of whether prima facie evidence exists rather than blanket criminal action against public figures.

The legal summons arrives in the run-up to the 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly election, scheduled for 6 and 11 November, heightening political stakes in the state. Opposition leaders argue the summons could be used to intimidate campaigning, while the BJP frames its use as enforcing legal norms and defending the dignity of the office of the Prime Minister.

This is not the first time Rahul Gandhi has faced court summonses over public remarks. In a separate case, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court rejected his plea challenging summons in a defamation case over comments on the Indian Army, mandating he stand trial for remarks made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Meanwhile, in Darbhanga, a court last month refused bail to a 20-year-old man accused of hurling insults at Modi and his mother during an event tied to the same Yatra, citing his “confession in police statements” as a factor in rejection.