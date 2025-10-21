The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, led by Hemant Soren, announced on Monday that it will not contest the assembly elections in Bihar, citing what it described as deliberate exclusion from seat-sharing talks by its allies in the INDIA bloc. The reversal comes just two days after the party declared it would fight six seats independently.

In a press conference in Ranchi, senior JMM leader Sudivya Kumar accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Indian National Congress of acting in “cunning” fashion and failing to honour the coalition’s commitments. He described the party’s withdrawal from the Bihar contest as a reaction to a political manoeuvre that left the JMM out of the electoral process.

The dispute centres on the seat-sharing negotiations for the Bihar poll, scheduled for November 6 and 11, with counting on November 14. The JMM had announced on Saturday that it would contest six constituencies: Chakai, Dhamdaha, Katoria, Manihari, Jamui and Pirpainti. However, by the close of the nomination window on October 20 no names were submitted for those seats. The JMM then claimed it was effectively frozen out of the alliance’s decision-making.

The union of parties had been widely seen as a cohesive opposition platform in Bihar, yet the JMM’s withdrawal raises questions about internal discipline and the broader structure of the alliance. The JMM said that it will not support any other party in the Bihar election and will also review its partnership with the INDIA bloc for its home state of Jharkhand.

The JMM’s decision is significant even though its base in Bihar is limited; the party emphasised, however, that it can influence tribal-dominated seats and considers the snub a potential warning to its status within the alliance. Sudivya Kumar underscored that he had on October 7 raised a list of 28 constituencies in Bihar with large tribal electorates where the JMM claimed it could swing votes. Yet, he said, allied leaders offered assurances without action.

Analysts point out that while the JMM’s electoral resonance in Bihar may be modest, its exit highlights fissures within the INDIA bloc. The alliance has so far struggled with seat-sharing, particularly between the RJD and the Congress, and the JMM’s move adds another layer of complexity.

Update in Jharkhand is already under way. In Jharkhand, the JMM governs in coalition with the Congress and the RJD under the Mahagathbandhan banner. The party now signals a review of that relationship, posing fresh questions over future alliances. Party insiders suggest that the JMM leadership feels constrained by what it regards as repeated “humiliation” despite its contributions to the coalition government in Jharkhand.

The timing of the withdrawal is notable. The JMM field-day announcement on October 18 giving way to a withdrawal on October 20 shows how rapidly strategic decisions can shift in Indian regional politics. The seat-sharing impasse and nomination deadline reportedly acted as triggers for the pivot.

For the INDIA bloc in Bihar, the loss of an ally—even a smaller one—may complicate efforts to present a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition. Political observers will now watch how the remaining partners replace or adjust for the JMM’s absence, and whether renegotiations of seat-sharing follow. Meanwhile, the JMM’s posture signals it may seek greater assertiveness, both in Bihar and in its home state alliances.