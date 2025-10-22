The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has formally withdrawn from the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, shuttering its plans to contest six seats after previously announcing an independent campaign. The move was attributed by the party to a “political conspiracy” by its allies Rashtriya Janata Dal and Indian National Congress, who the JMM alleges blocked its participation in the seat-share arrangement.

JMM national president and Hemant Soren—who leads the party in his home state of Jharkhand—accused the RJD-Congress led alliance in Bihar of denying the JMM a “honourable share” of seats, saying the party would not contest the election after the offer failed to materialise. The Bihar assembly elections are due to be held on 6 and 11 November 2025 for 243 seats.

According to JMM leader Manoj Pandey, the party had “waited patiently” for clarity on its position within the opposition bloc, but “the wait reached its limit when no seats were awarded”. He said the decision to withdraw followed “betrayal” by alliance partners.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar, however, wasted no time in lampooning the JMM’s volte-face. BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo called the party’s shift “a series of political U-turns” and suggested the JMM now lacked credibility within the so-called Grand Alliance.

The JMM’s abrupt exit comes just days after the party had declared it would contest six seats in Bihar on its own, signalling its dissatisfaction with alliance dynamics. But with nominations due imminently and the JMM failing to file papers, the decision was made public in a press release on 20 October 2025.

Political analysts suggest the move may reflect deeper tensions in the opposition bloc ahead of the poll. JMM leaders in Jharkhand are reportedly holding internal deliberations on whether to review their alliance with RJD and Congress in their home state, given the Bihar episode. A state minister claimed the JMM felt “humiliated” and was considering the removal of RJD ministers from the Jharkhand cabinet.

The Bihar contest pits the National Democratic Alliance, led by the BJP and its partner Janata Dal ), against the Mahagathbandhan or “Left-and-regional” bloc led by the RJD and Congress with which the JMM was associated. With the JMM now out of the fray, the opposition bloc forfeits potential outreach into tribal-dominated border areas adjacent to Jharkhand, where the JMM believed it could have fielded candidates.

In Jharkhand, the JMM currently governs in alliance with the Congress and other partners, with Hemant Soren as chief minister. Observers say the party’s exit from the Bihar race may have ripple effects on alliance cohesion in that state as well. With assembly elections due in Jharkhand in 2029, this incident may impact coalition strategy and power dynamics in the near term.