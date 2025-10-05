Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraj has launched a volley of document-backed accusations against leading figures in Bihar’s ruling NDA, pushing the campaign beyond sloganeering and into a high-stakes contest of credibility as voting looms.

Kishor has accused Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary of involvement in a 1995 murder of seven people in Tarapur and has challenged the validity of his academic credentials, alleging multiple names and forged records. He has also targeted JDU minister Ashok Choudhary, alleging illicit wealth accumulation via rigged contract allocations, and named BJP MPs and state office-holders in disputed procurement and land-deal claims. The dossier accompanying these claims includes transaction details, dates and names.

NDA leaders have responded defensively. Samrat Choudhary called the accusations “politically motivated slander” and threatened legal action, while Ashok Choudhary rejected the claims, asserting that his assets and dealings were lawful. BJP leaders, including Sanjay Jaiswal, have argued that Jan Suraj’s campaign is built on sensationalism and have countered with allegations of funding irregularities in Kishor’s own party.

The BJP state unit has accused Kishor of misrepresenting his own age in affidavits submitted to the Election Commission. Meanwhile, Jaiswal, whose medical-trust control and alleged government contracts have been cited by Jan Suraj, has threatened to file a ₹132.24 crore defamation case unless a public apology is issued.

Political analysts view Kishor’s strategy as a deliberate escalation. By bringing forth forensic claims rather than broad accusations, Kishor is seeking to force responses and sow doubts about the integrity of the NDA leadership. In doing so he positions Jan Suraj not only as an opposition force but one that challenges the foundations of the ruling camp.

The opposition Grand Alliance has largely remained aloof from this confrontation. Some analysts suggest this is by design: letting Jan Suraj take on NDA allows the alliance to preserve its distance while benefitting from any political damage Kishor can inflict.