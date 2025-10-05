Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have asserted that violent clashes in Bareilly over “I Love Muhammad” posters were provoked not by the posters themselves, but by a crowd that disrupted public order. Deputy Inspector General Ajay Kumar Sahni said those wishing to display such posters at private or religious premises may do so, but forming agitated groups or staging marches would not be tolerated.

Law enforcement arrested 84 individuals, including Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, head of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, in connection with the disturbances. The police have filed 10 first information reports against named and unnamed suspects, citing charges such as rioting, unlawful favouring and forgery. The DIG disclosed a 13-member Special Investigation Team, led by an SP-rank officer with deputy SPs and inspectors, is probing the incidents.

Tensions had escalated after a scheduled protest by supporters of the “I Love Muhammad” campaign fell through, with conflicting messages and a last-minute cancellation announcement. That announcement sparked agitation among participants, some of whom gathered near mosques displaying banners and slogans, leading to stone-pelting and confrontation between protesters and police. The authorities used tear gas and batons to disperse the crowd. Reports say roughly 1,000 persons were involved in the clashes, and 10 police officers were injured.

To prevent escalation, administration imposed a 48-hour internet suspension within Bareilly division, beginning Thursday afternoon. Officials justified the cut in services as necessary to curb misinformation and communal foment across social media platforms. Security forces, including provincial armed units and Rapid Action Force, were deployed and drone surveillance activated in key zones. Nearby districts like Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur and Budaun were placed on heightened alert, with district magistrates and senior police instructed to maintain strict control.

The chief minister of Uttar Pradesh issued firm warnings, stating that habitual violators of law would be punished, and invoked “denting and painting” — a colloquialism for strong punitive action — to underscore the administration’s uncompromising stance. Critics and civil society groups responded by accusing police of overreach. A civil rights organisation wrote to the state leadership alleging excesses and calling for accountability in detention procedures associated with the poster row.

In Pilibhit, multiple FIRs have been lodged against individuals accused of posting offensive social media content targeting the chief minister. Police said these cases may be linked to the arrest of Raza Khan in Bareilly and the charged atmosphere across neighbouring districts.

Religious leaders have also weighed in. Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, appealed for calm, declaring public displays should not inflame tensions. Some clerics, including those associated with Ala Hazrat Dargah, asked worshippers returning from Friday prayers to peacefully disperse.

Critics argue the policing response has disproportionately targeted minority areas. Dozens of shops, many owned by Muslim residents, were sealed by authorities citing encroachment. Property demolitions—the razing of a marriage hall tied to a close Raza aide—fanned allegations of punitive action under the guise of regulation.