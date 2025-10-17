India’s Ministry of External Affairs declared it has no record of a telephone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U. S. President Donald Trump during which, as Trump asserted, Modi “assured” him that India would stop buying oil from Russia.

The denial came after Trump, in a White House briefing, stated that Modi had given the assurance during a call and that India would phase out its Russian oil imports. The U. S. leader called it “a big step” and said the transition would not be immediate but was underway.

In its formal response, New Delhi emphasised that its energy decisions are rooted in national interests and consumer welfare, not unilateral diplomatic pledges. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated he was unaware of any call between the two leaders and reaffirmed that India’s policy is to diversify energy sourcing while protecting price stability for citizens. The ministry clarified that the most recent conversation between Modi and Trump took place on October 9, when Modi congratulated Trump on the Gaza peace plan and discussed trade.

Trump’s remarks appear intertwined with a broader effort to pressure India over its oil imports from Russia, which have drawn strong criticism in Washington. He framed India’s alleged commitment as part of a plan to isolate Moscow amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and claimed efforts were underway to coax China into similar restrictions.

New Delhi responded gradually, stressing the need to ensure energy security amid volatile markets. The government underscored that its oil import strategy has long centred on securing stable supplies, balancing cost and risk, and broadening its supplier base. It also signalled openness to importing more energy from the U. S., arguing the scale could be expanded without destabilising the refining sector.

India is now among the top buyers of discounted Russian crude—second only to China—leading to mounting U. S. pressure. Earlier this year, Washington imposed punitive tariffs totaling 50 per cent on Indian goods, citing India’s continued reliance on Russian oil. Indian officials termed the move unfair and interaction-driven by strategic autonomy rather than capitulation.

Diplomatic analysts suggest this episode—a public claim by the U. S. followed by a categorical denial by India—reflects a deeper friction in bilateral ties. While Trump seeks headline traction and diplomatic symbolism, New Delhi appears wary of being portrayed as yielding to external pressure. Washington views energy coercion as leverage, while India presents its autonomy in energy policymaking as a nonnegotiable principle.

Civil society voices and energy experts note that India’s dependence on Russian crude offers economic advantages even amid geopolitical backlash. The deeply discounted pricing has helped shield domestic consumers from global price shocks. At the same time, critics argue that maintaining significant imports from Russia runs contrary to pressure campaigns against Moscow.

Behind the scenes, policymakers on both sides are actively engaging in negotiations. An expanded U. S.–India energy partnership is under discussion, possibly tied to trade incentives and supply arrangements. New Delhi is weighing proposals to increase imports of U. S. crude and natural gas, though cost competitiveness and logistical constraints remain key variables.