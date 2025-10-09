The Grand Alliance in Bihar is close to finalising a seat-sharing pact and intends to name three deputy chief ministers—representing Dalit, Muslim and extremely backward class communities—if it wins the upcoming assembly election, senior leaders of the RJD and Congress have asserted.

Talks among India bloc partners show momentum, but strategic and caste balance remain at the centre of internal negotiations. The proposed deputy-CM formula is emerging as a political lever, intended both to broaden appeal and to placate alliance partners clamouring for power.

The alliance’s de facto chief ministerial face remains Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, whose claim has not yet been formalised by all partners. He belongs to a backward community and has twice served as deputy chief minister. Some RJD leaders regard the three-deputy plan as an effort to dilute the perception of Yadav dominance and widen the base.

Congress leaders have welcomed the idea of multiple deputy posts, framing it as enhancing representation and social justice. From within the alliance, the VIP has floated the notion that one deputy spot could go to its leadership. Meanwhile, left and smaller allies are demanding sufficient seats and ministerial roles commensurate with their support.

Internal tensions have surfaced: the VIP and CPI have pressed for larger seat allocations and insistence on the deputy-CM berth, complicating RJD’s efforts to retain a dominant share. The RJD reportedly is reluctant to concede its seat count below around 130, pushing Congress and others to absorb cuts. Smaller partners contend that symbolic deputy-CM roles are critical to their bargaining leverage.

Across the alliance, seat distribution remains unsettled. Discussions have intensified as the election schedule puts pressure on negotiators. In parallel, the NDA too is locking its seat-sharing deal, with the BJP pressing partners such as LJP and HAM for clarity.

Analysts say the proposal to announce multiple deputies before polling is unusual but calculated. For the alliance, it projects inclusive intent and may help neutralise accusations of caste bias. It also gives visible stakes to marginalized communities within the structure of governance if the alliance wins.

Critics argue that pre-election promises on appointments may constrain flexibility after results and bind coalition partners to rigid vertical power concessions. Some observers caution that more public declarations may provoke backlash from rivals and intensify intra-alliance distrust.