Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday alleged that those who interacted with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra are being questioned by the Intelligence Bureau.

Denying any secrecy pertaining to the Yatra, the Congress leader also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that the two leaders are “nervous”.

“IB is questioning many people who during #BharatJodoYatra had a conversation with @RahulGandhi. The detectives are asking all kinds of questions and want copies of the memorandum submitted to them. Nothing is secret about the yatra but clearly, Modi and Shah are nervous” Mr Ramesh tweeted.