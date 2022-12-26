Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday alleged that those who interacted with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra are being questioned by the Intelligence Bureau.
Denying any secrecy pertaining to the Yatra, the Congress leader also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that the two leaders are “nervous”.
“IB is questioning many people who during #BharatJodoYatra had a conversation with @RahulGandhi. The detectives are asking all kinds of questions and want copies of the memorandum submitted to them. Nothing is secret about the yatra but clearly, Modi and Shah are nervous” Mr Ramesh tweeted.
IB has been interrogating a number of people who have interacted with @RahulGandhi during #BharatJodoYatra. The spooks have been asking all sorts of questions & also wanting copies of memoranda submitted to him.There’s nothing secretive about the Yatra but clearly G2 are rattled!
— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 25, 2022
With inputs from NDTV