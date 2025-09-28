Security forces have been deployed at the Chennai home of actor-turned-politician Vijay following a stampede at his political rally in Karur that claimed 39 lives and injured dozens. Sources within the Tamil Nadu government say the move reflects mounting public anger and concern over potential backlash against the TVK leader.

Around 15 police personnel, led by an inspector, now guard Vijay’s Neelankarai residence. Vehicles entering the area are being checked and passersby questioned, while roadblocks have been set up on access routes. The additional security supplements the ‘Y’-category protection already sanctioned for him, indicating heightened vigilance.

The Karur rally in Veluswamypuram turned disastrous when the crowd surged after Vijay’s delayed arrival. Supporters who had waited hours under heat and without sufficient amenities pressed toward barricades surrounding his campaign vehicle. Many fainted, and some fell near a broadcast van and generator shed, where they were trampled. The crush occurred around 7:40 pm when Vijay reached the venue well beyond the scheduled time.

Estimates suggest the turnout far exceeded planned numbers, overwhelming crowd control systems. Police point to violations of guidelines by organisers and supporters as the crowd swelled. They allege that some attendees accompanied Vijay’s convoy, encroaching on restricted zones. Opposition critics, however, counter that security planning and infrastructure were grossly insufficient.

The state government has appointed a judicial commission led by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan to probe the tragedy. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has pledged that the findings will guide further action. Meanwhile, Vijay announced compensation: ₹20 lakh for each deceased victim’s family and ₹2 lakh for those injured. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party has said it will extend all possible assistance to victims.

In Karur, hospitals remain strained as scores of injured are treated. Doctors from neighbouring districts have been dispatched to assist. The Karur district traders’ association has declared a shutdown today in solidarity, and streets in the region bear the weight of grief and anger.