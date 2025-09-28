Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asserted that terrorists would have been “roaming the streets of London and New York” if Pakistan had failed to act against them. His remarks drew immediate condemnation from India, which accused him of theatricality and deflecting from hard facts.

India’s representative at the UN, Petal Gahlot, dismissed Sharif’s speech as “absurd theatrics,” insisting that “no degree of drama can conceal facts.” The Indian delegation challenged Pakistan to shut down terror camps and hand over individuals wanted by Indian authorities. Pakistan’s narrative of itself as a frontline state in the global fight against terrorism has long been a staple of its diplomacy; Sharif used his address to seek validation for this stance.

During his UN address, Sharif emphasised Pakistan’s sacrifices in combating militancy, appealing for international acknowledgement. He contended that if Islamabad had not intervened, terror networks would have gained footholds far beyond its borders, spreading into major Western capitals. That framing reversed the usual accusation that Pakistan is a source or safe haven for extremist groups. Analysts suggest Sharif aims to elevate Pakistan’s role in the counterterrorism discourse while deflecting criticism of internal security lapses.

India’s rejoinder focused heavily on Operation Sindoor, India’s May airstrikes on Pakistani territory, which Sharif had labelled a victory for India’s enemy. In its right of reply, the Indian mission pointed to destruction of Pakistan air bases, describing Sharif’s portrayal of those outcomes as “bizarre.” The Indian side also referenced Pakistani history of shielding militant networks and public glorification of extremists. Gahlot stated Pakistan must “immediately shut down all terrorist camps and hand over the terrorists wanted in India.”

Diplomatic observers see the exchange as part of a broader contest over the narrative on terrorism in the South Asian theatre. Islamabad is pushing a defensive posture, seeking to recast itself as a victim and protector rather than an enabler. New Delhi aims to expose perceived hypocrisy, arguing that Pakistan’s agencies have long provided support to groups hostile to India.

International attention on the South Asia security dynamic has intensified since the escalation earlier this year, when India launched its Operation Sindoor following a militant attack that killed tourists in Kashmir. Pakistan responded with its own countermeasures. Although a ceasefire was negotiated in May, tensions have endured.



Sharif’s UN speech thus comes at a delicate moment: his government is under pressure domestically over governance and security, while internationally it seeks diplomatic validation and relief from global scrutiny of its counterterrorism record.

On social media and diplomatic circles, reactions have been sharp. Critics accused Sharif of grandstanding and exaggeration; supporters praised him for drawing attention to Pakistan’s sacrifices. Some analysts argue his rhetoric may succeed in galvanising Pakistan’s base, but warn it could further isolate Islamabad on the international stage.