With the Bihar Assembly elections slated for October–November, the political narrative has pivoted sharply toward two intertwined controversies: doubts about Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s physical and cognitive fitness, and mounting pressure over the prospective political debut of his son, Nishant Kumar. These themes are threading through campaign discourse, internal party debates and opposition strategies across the state.

Opposition parties have intensified critique of Nitish Kumar’s capacity to govern, pointing to what they call erratic public behaviour and unexplained gestures at events. Analysts note that instances such as sudden laughter at national functions or out-of-sequence body language at public events have become fodder for speculation about his mental health. At the same time, the JDU and its NDA partners have mounted a defensive posture, rejecting what they term a manufactured narrative aimed at undermining his authority. According to one analysis, despite sustained attacks, Nitish remains central to JD strategy, with allies affirming his leadership role.

These doubts are amplified by the absence of a clear successor in the JD. Enter Nishant Kumar, long characterised as a low-profile figure outside active politics, now increasingly visible in electoral messaging. In statements on multiple occasions, he has declared his belief that his father will lead Bihar again as chief minister, even as he stops short of confirming his own candidacy. Party sources suggest a core group within JD views Nishant’s entry as imperative to project a continuity plan and energise grassroots cadres. One internal message circulated by allies of Nitish states that Nishant “has been waiting” and “needs his father’s approval” to formally step in to politics.

Grassroots agitation for his entry has found expression in the placement of posters across Patna urging “Karyakarton ki maang, chunav ladein Nishant”. Meanwhile, RLM leader Upendra Kushwaha has publicly endorsed the push, warning that failing to introduce a new generation face could damage JD’s electoral prospects. This is striking given that Nitish has, for decades, portrayed himself as antithetical to dynastic politics, a stance which complicates narratives around Nishant’s prospective role.

The opposition has leapt on this tension. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in a Patna rally referred to Nitish as “mentally retired,” a phrase that triggered strong pushback from JD allies. Prashant Kishor, head of Jan Suraaj Party, has described Nitish as honest but argued that “his government is the most corrupt since Independence,” citing control by influential intermediaries in light of declining health. He added that the BJP lacked a strong successor in Bihar capable of countering Tejashwi Yadav’s political rise.

The BJP, while allied with JD, is not immune to the undercurrents of this debate. Internal calculations within the NDA are reportedly anxiously surveying the potential fallout of Nitish’s health questions and Nishant’s rise. The alliance’s messaging thus vacillates between affirming Nitish’s indispensability and subtly repositioning other leaders as backup options.

For voters, these twin controversies shift the focus from policy to personality, cast, and fitness. Many in Bihar’s youth-driven electorate are questioning whether the state can afford governance under a potentially faltering leader. At the same time, the possibility that Nishant could serve as a bridge to the next phase of JD leadership—if validated by Nitish—resonates among cadres seeking fresh momentum.