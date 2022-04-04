Haridwar hatemonger Yati Narsinghanand — out on bail more than a month ago — today delivered another hate speech in national capital Delhi. The provocative speech, where he reiterated the call for use of weapons against Muslims, was delivered at a religious function in Burari, northeast Delhi, on Sunday.

Arrested in January for organising an event in Haridwar that featured calls for genocide of Muslims, he was released on bail on February 18.

Circulated on social media, the clips from the Haridwar event drew sharp criticism from former military chiefs, retired judges, activists and even tennis legend Martina Navratilova.

But the first arrest in the case took place a month after the event, when the Supreme Court sought details from the Uttarakhand government on action taken.

Those who gave the hate speeches maintained they did nothing wrong.

One of them, Prabodhanand Giri, had told NDTV, “I am not ashamed of what I have said… I stand by my statement”.

Giri was often seen with BJP leaders, including UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Dhami.

Besides Narsinghanand and Giri, Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi and Annapurnna were among more than 10 people named in the FIRs.

After the Supreme Court took up the matter in response to a petition, Yati Narasimhanand, who had organised the Haridwar conclave, had said, “those who believe… in the Supreme Court, and in the Army, will all die the death of a dog”.

The Attorney General had cleared a contempt case against him over the remark. No case, however, has been filed yet.