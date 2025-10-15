Wed 15 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

By K Raveendran

Oil prices fell to their lowest level in five months on Tuesday, continuing a slide that has gathered pace over the past several weeks. The benchmark Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude futures have both dipped significantly, erasing much of the year’s earlier gains. In stark contrast, gold has soared to an all-time high, its sheen growing brighter with every passing day of economic uncertainty. The simultaneous plunge in oil and surge in gold encapsulate a nervous global mood — and, as with many other economic tremors of late, both developments appear to have something to do with Donald Trump. The U.S. President is driving much of the current tension through his trade and fiscal pronouncements. His decision to press ahead with 100% tariffs on Chinese goods has reignited a trade war that markets had hoped was buried for good.

What makes the current moment so combustible is not merely the policy itself but the timing. The global economy is still adjusting to the post-pandemic slowdown, with uneven growth across continents, shaky consumer demand, and mounting geopolitical insecurities. Energy traders, already anxious about the balance between supply and demand, are now confronting the spectre of weaker global trade. The result has been a selloff in oil futures, with the market betting that industrial activity, the backbone of crude consumption, will slow further if the U.S. and China resume their tariff joust. Reports of rising stockpiles in the U.S., coupled with signs that OPEC+ members are quietly exceeding their production quotas, have only deepened the sense of oversupply. When supply swells and demand dims, oil’s fall becomes almost inevitable.

But the story doesn’t end with crude’s collapse. In fact, it is the mirror image of another story being written in glittering letters: gold’s meteoric rise. Investors who once sought refuge in the stability of energy or equities are now shifting their bets to the one asset class that thrives on fear and uncertainty. Gold’s all-time high is being driven by classic “safe-haven” behaviour: when the world looks unstable, money flows into the one commodity that has never defaulted. As trade frictions between the world’s two largest economies escalate, and as central bankers hint at more aggressive monetary easing, gold’s appeal has become irresistible. Every tremor in the oil pits adds a few more dollars to the price of gold.

There is also the Trump factor. His return to assertive trade rhetoric has rattled markets that had priced in relative calm. When he announced his plan to slap 100% tariffs on all Chinese imports, it wasn’t merely a policy threat; it was a political signal. Trump’s message plays well with a section of his domestic base, which believes China has hollowed out American industry. But it unnerves global markets, which remember the last trade war between Washington and Beijing in 2018–19, a period that saw global manufacturing slump, commodity prices tumble, and investor confidence erode. The difference this time is that the world is more fragile. Inflation has only recently cooled in major economies, interest rates remain elevated, and the appetite for risk is thin.

Trump’s tariff salvo has already provoked responses from Beijing, which has hinted at countermeasures. That threat alone has been enough to push global investors toward assets perceived as safer. The same traders who are selling oil futures are buying bullion. This inverse relationship is not new, but it has rarely been as dramatic as it is now. Gold and oil often move in opposite directions when global anxiety spikes — one being the barometer of industrial optimism, the other a hedge against chaos. The fact that both are being shaped by the same political impulse underlines the interlinked nature of today’s global economy.

Behind the headlines, the Federal Reserve is playing a crucial, if understated, role in this unfolding drama. Growing expectations of further rate cuts have added a tailwind to gold’s rise. Lower interest rates make non-yielding assets like gold more attractive, since the opportunity cost of holding them declines. The Fed’s hints of dovishness, amid signs of cooling U.S. growth and weakening job numbers, have convinced investors that more monetary easing is on the horizon. Trump has long favoured such a stance — he has never hidden his belief that cheap money fuels markets and keeps growth steady. Ironically, even as his trade policies sow panic, his implicit pressure on the Fed to cut rates is making gold more lucrative. It is a curious symbiosis: fear of Trump’s tariffs drives demand for gold, while hope for Trump’s preferred low-rate environment sustains it.

Meanwhile, oil finds itself trapped in the crossfire of geopolitics and macroeconomics. On one hand, OPEC and its allies have tried to curtail production to support prices. On the other, the rise of non-OPEC producers, especially in the United States, has undermined those efforts. The shale industry has become a decisive player, flooding the market whenever prices rise above a certain threshold. Add to that the perception of waning global demand due to trade disruptions, and crude begins to look like a victim of its own success. Trump’s America-first approach, which prioritizes domestic energy independence and cheaper gasoline for voters, further compounds the problem. The more his administration champions high production and low prices at home, the harder it becomes for global oil to find balance.

The convergence of these trends — falling oil, rising gold, a volatile dollar, and trade hostility — is creating what one might call a bloody concoction, a toxic brew of uncertainty that leaves policymakers with few easy options. Investors are recalibrating portfolios almost daily, unsure which way the next policy shock will land. For the average consumer, the implications are mixed. Cheaper oil could translate into lower fuel costs, but persistent volatility could undermine broader economic confidence. A surging gold price, while thrilling for investors, is also a signal that fear is running high. (IPA Service)