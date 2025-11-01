Ashok Gehlot, a senior leader of the Congress party, has raised concerns regarding the National Democratic Alliance manifesto for the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections. Gehlot specifically questioned the absence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s address during the manifesto’s release, pointing out that the briefing lasted only 26 seconds, which he termed as inadequate for an event of such importance.

The NDA, led by Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar, unveiled its manifesto with the expectation of drawing attention to its key promises for the state’s future. However, Gehlot’s remarks have placed the focus not just on the content of the manifesto but on its presentation. The Congress leader’s criticism followed the brief and seemingly underwhelming press conference, which he implied lacked substance and depth.

Gehlot, a prominent figure in the Congress and the current Chief Minister of Rajasthan, voiced his discontent over what he perceived as the BJP’s attempt to bypass meaningful engagement with the electorate. His comments drew a sharp contrast to what he described as the thorough and well-rounded campaigns that the opposition parties have traditionally run, in which they presented their manifestos with substantial detail and strategic intent.

Gehlot’s questioning of Nitish Kumar’s silence on the NDA manifesto also brought attention to the evolving political dynamics within Bihar. Kumar, the leader of the Janata Dal party, has long been seen as a key figure in Bihar’s political landscape. However, his role within the NDA coalition has come under scrutiny in light of his party’s shifting alliances over the years, including his return to the NDA fold in 2020 after a brief alliance with the opposition Mahagathbandhan. The lack of a robust statement from Kumar during the manifesto release raised questions about his political positioning within the NDA and his alignment with the BJP.

The 26-second briefing, which was notably brief compared to traditional manifesto launches, further heightened political speculations. While the NDA attempted to present itself as a unified force in Bihar, Gehlot’s remarks suggested that the alliance’s strategy may not be as well-thought-out as it appears. The Congress leader’s emphasis on the brevity of the announcement appeared to underline his belief that the NDA was not offering a clear or compelling vision for Bihar’s future.

Gehlot’s remarks also align with broader critiques of the NDA’s governance in Bihar. Opposition leaders, including Gehlot, have frequently accused the state government of failing to address critical issues such as unemployment, infrastructure development, and the challenges facing the agricultural sector. These concerns have been amplified in light of the state’s ongoing economic difficulties, which have sparked significant debate ahead of the assembly elections.

The NDA’s manifesto, despite its short announcement, touches upon a range of issues affecting the state. Among the key promises made by the alliance are measures aimed at improving Bihar’s infrastructure, creating jobs, and tackling corruption within the government. However, critics have questioned whether these promises are achievable or if they merely serve as electioneering rhetoric aimed at swaying voters ahead of the polls.