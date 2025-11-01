Pakistan’s water security is facing severe challenges following India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, a move that could significantly disrupt the flow of water from the Indus and its tributaries, which are crucial for Pakistan’s agricultural and industrial needs. The suspension of the treaty, announced earlier this year, has raised alarms within the international community, particularly regarding its potential impact on the millions of Pakistanis who rely on the river system for their livelihoods.

The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960, has been a cornerstone of the water-sharing arrangement between India and Pakistan. Under this treaty, Pakistan has control over the waters of the western rivers—Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab—while India manages the eastern rivers. For decades, the treaty has been a vital mechanism ensuring the equitable distribution of water resources, despite the tense geopolitical relations between the two nations. However, this balance has been severely disrupted by India’s decision to suspend the agreement.

The suspension of the treaty comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, attributed to Pakistan-based militants. India viewed the attack as a direct act of aggression and responded by putting the treaty in abeyance. This decision gives India significant leverage over the water that flows into Pakistan, sparking concerns about the long-term consequences for Pakistan’s agriculture, economy, and overall water security.

The Ecological Threat Report 2025, released by the Institute for Economics and Peace, a Sydney-based independent think tank, highlights the grave risks posed by this development. The report notes that Pakistan, which depends heavily on the Indus basin for its agricultural productivity, faces a growing crisis of water scarcity. The suspension of the treaty has exacerbated the situation, as it grants India the ability to unilaterally control the flow of the rivers that are vital for Pakistan’s survival.

Pakistan’s reliance on the Indus system is not only economic but also existential. More than 90% of the country’s surface water comes from these rivers, which irrigate 70% of the nation’s agricultural land. Any disruption to the flow of water would have dire consequences for food security, economic stability, and the livelihoods of millions of people. The impact on agriculture would be particularly severe, as the sector is the largest employer in Pakistan, engaging over 40% of the population.

Experts have warned that the situation could lead to widespread water shortages, especially in the agricultural heartlands of Sindh and Punjab. These provinces, which produce a substantial portion of the country’s food supply, could face devastating crop failures if water flow is significantly reduced. The downstream effects on the economy would be catastrophic, potentially leading to food price hikes, job losses, and increased poverty rates.

The geopolitical ramifications of India’s move are also significant. The suspension of the IWT places further strain on the already fragile diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan. Both nations have fought multiple wars over territorial disputes, including the Kashmir conflict, and the water dispute could escalate tensions even further. The IWT has long been seen as a rare example of cooperation between the two countries, and its suspension threatens to unravel decades of diplomatic work.

International voices have called for restraint and dialogue to resolve the impasse. The United Nations and other global bodies have urged both nations to return to the negotiating table and avoid any actions that could lead to further destabilization in the region. However, with both countries at an impasse, the future of the treaty remains uncertain.

Pakistan has sought international assistance in the wake of the crisis, urging countries like China and the United States to mediate between the two nations. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister has also called on the World Bank to intervene, as the institution played a crucial role in brokering the original treaty. Despite these diplomatic efforts, there has been no significant movement towards a resolution, and Pakistan continues to grapple with the uncertainty of how the situation will unfold.