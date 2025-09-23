Maharashtra’s BJP minister Nitesh Rane has asserted that Garba events during Navratri are turning into “epicentres” of what he terms “love jihad” and endorses a Vishwa Hindu Parishad advisory calling for organisers to verify attendees’ identity documents. He accused attendees from other faiths of entering under false identities to target Hindu women.

Rane said the VHP’s demand for document checks is justified, arguing that Islam does not accept idol worship, so any participation in Garba by Muslims, except under this supposed agenda, has no other purpose. He also claimed such events lead to cases of harassment, using them as starting points for alleged conversions through marriage, which proponents of the “love jihad” concept describe as a strategy of religious coercion through romance.

The controversy comes amid the start of Navratri, a major Hindu festival, which includes Garba, a folk dance rooted in Gujarat tradition but celebrated across many states. The VHP’s advisory urges organisers to check identity documents at entrances to ensure compliance with its guidelines.

Besides his claims about Garba, Rane criticised Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for attacking the central government over what he called offensive gestures made by Pakistani players during an Asia Cup match in Dubai. Rane alleged that if such gestures had occurred within India, more forceful governmental responses would follow.

Rane also commented on internal politics, accusing Uddhav Thackeray of undermining the legacy of his father, the late Balasaheb Thackeray, by forming alliances with other parties.

Critics have raised questions about the evidence supporting the notion of “love jihad”, pointing out the lack of verified data or judicial findings that demonstrate a coordinated scheme. Legal experts warn that broad claims without substantiation risk infringing on constitutional protections of religious freedom.