Sat 18 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

By Girish Linganna

On October 17, something special happened at HAL’s facility in Nashik. The Tejas Mk1A fighter jet took to the skies for the first time, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was there to witness this proud moment for India’s aviation industry. It wasn’t just about one aircraft flying—it was about India proving that it can build world-class fighter jets on its own soil. On the same day, the Defence Minister also opened HAL’s third production line dedicated to building more of these indigenous fighter jets, marking a new chapter in India’s journey towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

This development comes at a crucial time for the Indian Air Force. Just last month, the IAF said goodbye to its old MiG-21 fighters, the legendary jets that served the nation for decades but had become outdated and difficult to maintain. The Tejas Mk1A is stepping in to fill those shoes, and according to reports, the IAF is likely to receive its first Tejas Mk1A by the end of October. This is not just a replacement—it’s an upgrade that brings modern technology and Indian engineering together.

The numbers tell an important story about why the Tejas programme matters so much. The Indian Air Force should ideally have 42 squadrons to protect our vast borders and airspace. But right now, it has only 29 squadrons. When you consider that each squadron has 18 aircraft, you realize there’s a serious shortage. The IAF is flying with much fewer fighter jets than what military experts say it needs. This gap makes every new Tejas delivery extremely important for national security.

The state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, commonly known as HAL, has set up this third production line at Nashik with the capacity to build up to eight fighter jets every year. This might not sound like a huge number, but when you add it to the two existing production lines in Bengaluru that together make 16 jets annually, HAL can now produce 24 Tejas fighter jets every year. This increased production rate is exactly what the Air Force has been waiting for, as delays in the past have caused considerable frustration.

Speaking of delays, the Tejas programme has had its share of setbacks. In February 2021, the Defence Ministry signed a massive deal worth ₹48,000 crore with HAL to buy 83 Tejas Mk1A jets for the Indian Air Force. The plan was to start deliveries by February 2024, but things didn’t go as smoothly as hoped. The main problem was that America’s GE Aerospace was slow in supplying the F404 engines that power these jets. This shows how even indigenous programmes sometimes depend on foreign components, and why India is working hard to make everything locally.

But the government hasn’t stopped there. In September this year, the Defence Ministry signed another huge deal with HAL to purchase 97 more Tejas Mk1A jets. This order includes 68 single-seater aircraft and 29 twin-seater trainers, and it costs over ₹62,370 crore. When you add both orders together, India is committed to buying 180 Tejas Mk1A fighter jets, which will form the backbone of the IAF’s fleet in the coming years.

The Indian Air Force already operates two squadrons of the first-generation Tejas LCA Mk1, based at Sulur in Tamil Nadu and Naliya in Gujarat. These are primarily used for training pilots, helping them learn how to fly and fight in modern combat aircraft. The Air Force is still waiting for the delivery of two Tejas Mk1 jets from the original 2010 order of 40 aircraft—these will be the two-seat trainer versions that can carry both an instructor and a student pilot.

So what makes the Tejas Mk1A different from the older Tejas Mk1? From the outside, both versions look almost identical. But inside, the Mk1A is like comparing a smartphone to an old button phone. The new version comes packed with modern electronics, faster computers, and better screens that give pilots much clearer information during flight. One of the biggest improvements is the new AESA radar, which stands for Active Electronically Scanned Array. This advanced radar system helps the pilot find and follow enemy aircraft in the air and targets on the ground with much greater accuracy than before.

The Tejas Mk1A also has electronic warfare capabilities that the older version lacked. It carries special jammers that can confuse and block enemy radars, making it harder for opponents to detect or lock onto the aircraft. Perhaps most importantly, its main flight computer is newly built in India, representing a major step forward in indigenous technology and making the aircraft more advanced and reliable than ever before.

According to the Defence Ministry, the Tejas Mk1A will have over 64% indigenous content, meaning nearly two-thirds of its parts are made in India. It includes 67 additional Indian-made components compared to the earlier Mk1 version. The aircraft features around 40 major upgrades covering everything from improved radar and flight control systems to electronic warfare equipment and easier maintenance procedures. All these improvements make it a smarter, more capable fighter jet that can handle multiple types of missions.

Currently, the Tejas Mk1A uses the advanced Israeli EL/M-2052 AESA radar, which is considered one of the best in its class. However, this will soon be replaced by the Indian-made Uttam AESA radar, developed jointly by Bharat Electronics Limited and HAL. The Uttam radar is impressive in its own right—it can track multiple targets simultaneously and has a range of over 200 kilometres. It provides the pilot with a complete 360-degree view of everything happening around the aircraft, giving Indian pilots a significant tactical advantage in combat situations.

When it comes to weapons, the Tejas Mk1A doesn’t disappoint. It has nine hardpoints—special slots under the aircraft’s body where different types of weapons can be attached. These can carry long-range missiles for hitting distant targets, air-to-air missiles for fighting enemy aircraft, air-to-ground missiles for attacking targets on the surface, and short-range missiles for close-quarters combat. The aircraft will also carry special jammer pods that can block enemy radar and communication signals, giving it strong electronic warfare capabilities.

One of the most important technological achievements in the Tejas is its digital fly-by-wire system, which is completely made in India. In traditional aircraft, the pilot’s controls are connected to the flight surfaces through mechanical cables and hydraulics. In the fly-by-wire system, these mechanical connections are replaced by electronic signals. The pilot’s commands are sent to a computer, which then tells the aircraft’s control surfaces how to move. This makes the aircraft more stable, responsive, and easier to handle, especially during high-speed combat manoeuvres.

The new production facility in Nashik, which started construction in 2023, will help speed up Tejas deliveries significantly. With three production lines now operational, HAL is better positioned to meet the Indian Air Force’s urgent requirements and reduce the squadron shortage that has been a concern for years.

The Tejas Mk1A is more than just a fighter jet—it represents India’s growing capabilities in defence manufacturing and its determination to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers. Every component made in India, every system developed by Indian engineers, and every aircraft that rolls off the production line is a step towards making India stronger and more self-reliant. As this homegrown fighter jet prepares to join the Indian Air Force in the coming weeks, it carries with it the hopes of a nation that is building its own path in defence technology. (IPA Service)