Foreign equity flows fluctuate with global conditions. But, longterm trend in assets under custody of FPIs remains upward, which has grown from $827 billion to around $907 billion with a 10-year CAGR of over 12%. Beyond scale and participation, what ultimately matters to investors is that India has a strong story. MSCI India has consistently outperformed most other emerging markets over the 6-, 10and 15-year horizons. The outflows, which are there for the last two years, are not really that worrying. FPIs will consider several factors: PE ratio relative to peers. They will look at emerging markets, what is happening in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, where a lot of flows have gone. Indian valuations are normally at a little bit of a premium. The flows also depend upon how you are looking at the mediumterm and short-term growth story and also geopolitical situation, Federal Reserve’s actions on interest rates. India’s macroeconomic fundamentals are very strong, with 6.5% plus growth this year and going forward. Certainly, the funds will be there where the growth is. I have had extensive outreach. There are a lot of good things about India and also some of the things that we are doing in Sebi.

Domestic institutional and retail investors have emerged as a strong counterweight to FIIs. What is being done to strengthen this?

It is a very important consideration for us. Our primary market is very active, at this moment, the most active in the world in terms of number of IPOs. That only shows there is a constant stream of domestic money and it is finding good quality papers. The primary market must always remain active both on the equity as well as on the bond side. The daily turnover has doubled over the last five years. It used to be about Rs 50,000 crore per day and now is about Rs 1 lakh crore. But, it still needs to be more in terms of liquidity. One of the ways we are thinking is slightly activating the SLBM (securities lending and borrowing market).

What are the measures required to activate it?

There are several suggestions on the table, but we will have to look at them. Everyone agrees that we should have a better SLBM market as compared to other jurisdictions.

How is Sebi coping with this IPO rush?

We are doing our best. The merchant bankers and the book lead managers, they do their due diligence. The documents are intensively scrutinised. We are also using AI tools to speed up our processing and see that the disclosures are not missing from the document. Our job is also not to do valuation. All we want is all due disclosures are adequately placed and are as per norms. We have really reduced the time to clear the documents and our average time is now pretty competitive.

What about SME listings? Are more steps planned?

We have looked at the SME IPOs and more guardrails have been placed. At the moment, I don’t think we have any more steps in mind. However, as a general matter, we are upgrading our surveillance systems because everything cannot be addressed through regulations and many things have to be addressed through proper surveillance and also database analytics.

On F&Os, you have cautioned investors and Sebi has also tightened the norms. What is the stance?

I had said few days back that everyone should not go into derivatives if they have not even done cash investing. If people are falling prey to some finfluencers in the guise of very guaranteed returns, that is distortion of market knowledge. Derivatives are mostly for hedging. Not that the speculation is to be avoided, speculation is part of the market. But the risks must be well understood, especially if you are up and against very high frequency traders. We are cautioning people, we are putting out data to show how people are losing and we are also giving statutory warnings. We have taken several measures, some of which have kicked in. Some of the measures will be kicking up from October, then December. Volumes have come down by about 20%. We will also wait for the next round of data to come in. What steps we are going to take will be in the consultation paper for wider debate before we do anything else on this.

There were steps in the offing on the penalty framework. What is the progress?

We are undertaking major changes in the penalty framework for stockbrokers. Uniform penalty structure across exchanges for violation will be the same across exchanges. We are replacing the term penalty with “financial disincentive” for minor procedural violations to remove the stigma on brokers. There is also the introduction of a common reporting mechanism for stockbrokers. Sebi and exchanges have now introduced a technology based common reporting mechanism – Samuhik Prativedan Manch. This allows brokers to submit compliance reports in the platform at one exchange, instead of multiple exchanges where they are registered.

What are the steps being taken to preserve market integrity and prevent any kind of manipulation?

Technology is important, human beings are important and so is their capacity. All these three things are being looked at in our upgrade of our surveillance. An important task that we have is to increase our surveillance both at the exchange level and also at the Sebi level.

What are steps being taken for cybersecurity and investor protection?

They’re a very important part of investor protection mandate that Sebi has. We have to educate investors. We are coordinating with all stakeholders so that the messages are amplified. We are going to do more things, such as educate them about portfolios, which can have several asset classes. Our investor survey shows 9.5% households, which means 32 million households today are invested, a very large number is willing to come within the next one year. Which means we have to be adequately able to reach out and prepare for them. In any case, the numbers in India are so high that 134 million unique investors in a few years will double. It is also important to develop a platform and make a protection platform on a systemic basis. Because UPI is ubiquitous. We created this UPI verified handle as a subsystem, which is quite unique.

Are you also coordinating with other regulators, including RBI, on this?

We are working comprehensively for inter-regulatory coordination. I met with the RBI governor. We have worked out a system where we highlight issues, we sort it out. We now have a very active coordination with RBI on all matters, whether it is regulations, ease of doing business or FPI registration. We connect on bonds and derivatives. If you have to do bond derivatives, we have not yet there. We are thinking of launching bond derivatives in India.

So, active discussions are going on with RBI for corporate bonds?

Yes, bond derivatives on corporate bonds. Sometime back we brought in electricity derivatives. We have got an electricity derivative market in two exchanges. We are looking at commodity derivatives. In commodity markets, we actually have a lot of potential.

Do you see a need to review the quarterly results filing for companies as has been done in the UK?

No, we have no need to review it in India. It is a good system. It has stabilised and there is no need to review it.

Source: The Times of India