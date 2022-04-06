Former Amnesty International India Chief Aakar Patel was stopped from boarding a flight to the US at Bengaluru Airport today.

Patel in a series of tweets said that he was put on the exit control list in connection with a case filed against Amnesty India International by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“CBI officer called to say I am on the look-out circular because of the case Modi government has filed against Amnesty International India,” he tweeted.

CBI officer called to say I am on the Look-Out Circular because of the case Modi govt has filed against Amnesty International India — Aakar Patel (@Aakar__Patel) April 6, 2022

The CBI had filed a case against Amnesty International India and three of its associate organisations in November, 2019, following a complaint lodged by the Home Ministry for alleged violation of the provision of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 and the Indian Penal Code.

The case was registered against Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd (AIIPL), Indians For Amnesty International Trust (IAIT), Amnesty International India Foundation Trust (AIIFT), Amnesty International South Asia Foundation (AISAF) and others.