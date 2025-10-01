The Election Commission released the final electoral roll for the Bihar assembly elections today, triggering sharp attacks from the INDIA bloc and a counter-defence from the NDA. Opposition parties called the Special Intensive Revision a “sham”, arguing it systematically excluded marginalised communities. The ruling alliance described the process as transparent and inclusive, welcoming the publication of the list.

Under the SIR process, the updated roll shows a drop of roughly 6 per cent in the electorate compared to earlier counts; about 3.7 lakh electors have been marked “ineligible”. The final list places the number of registered voters in Bihar at approximately 7.4 crore. This reduction becomes central to the debate over the fairness and credibility of the revision process.

Opposition voices, particularly within the INDIA bloc, have framed the roll revision as an exercise in voter suppression. Congress leaders have claimed that the SIR constitutes the “greatest threat to democracy” in the state. Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, accused the Election Commission of behaving like a partisan entity, alleging that names of migrant workers and marginalised groups have been removed arbitrarily.

These objections are echoed in the ongoing public interest litigation before the Supreme Court—Association for Democratic Reforms versus the Election Commission—where petitioners challenge the constitutionality of the SIR exercise. The court has issued interim directions instructing the poll body to provide reasons for deletions and to accept Aadhaar and EPIC as valid documents for verification.

In response, the NDA has defended the revision process. Supporters argue the exclusion of weak or duplicate records improves electoral integrity. An NDA spokesperson asserted that the SIR involved wide consultations, encouraged public objections, and allowed inclusion of valid claims even after the draft roll stage.

Bihar’s voter list revision is unfolding in a politically charged environment. Opposition MPs have sought to raise the matter in Parliament, urging a special discussion on the SIR exercise. In state campaign venues, the deletion of names is a key talking point: those opposing the SIR say it favours the ruling alliance by diluting opposition support.

Analysts note that the timing and scale of the drop in electors heighten suspicions. The 3.7 lakh figure exceeds typical rates of mortality and migration adjustments, prompting questions about who has been excluded. The opposition points out that many of those affected may lack access to documentation or live outside their home districts, making it difficult to respond to notices or objections during the SIR window.

The Election Commission insists that the SIR adhered to constitutional obligations under Article 326, which mandates that only eligible citizens vote. The commission emphasises that unverified entries and duplicates were pruned to ensure accuracy. Officials also state that blank or flawed claims were notified, giving people an opportunity to respond before deletions.

Political strategists suggest that the heart of the dispute lies in the margin of power in closely contested constituencies. With Bihar’s 243 seats up for election in October–November, any shift in voter rolls could decisively tilt tight contests. For the NDA, defending the revision offers a narrative of reform and anti-fraud governance. For the INDIA bloc, it presents a mobilisation angle: portraying the SIR as an assault on democratic rights.