Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha patron Jitan Ram Manjhi has criticised the National Democratic Alliance’s Bihar seat-sharing arrangement, asserting that his party was undervalued and warning of potential electoral consequences. Under the deal, HAM was allotted six assembly seats, a figure far below its expectations.

Manjhi stated that while HAM accepts the high command’s decision, the allotment sends a signal of underappreciation that “may have repercussions in NDA.” He stressed that in parliamentary seat divisions HAM got just one seat, yet accepted it; being given six in Bihar should likewise be acknowledged, but that does not preclude broader dissatisfaction.

The seat-sharing agreement allocates 101 seats each to the BJP and JD, 29 to Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party, and six each to HAM and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. Manjhi had sought 15 seats on the grounds that achieving a vote‐share threshold of six per cent would allow HAM to be recognised as a state party. He has argued that contesting 15 seats could yield 7–8 wins even without full coverage across constituencies.

Manjhi reiterated his allegiance to the broader alliance, asserting he would stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi “until my last breath,” and reaffirming belief in the NDA’s prospects. At the same time, he pressed for respect and weight in internal coalition dynamics.

Expressions of discontent have also come from Upendra Kushwaha of RLM, who acknowledged that the allocation fell short of expectations. In a note to party workers, Kushwaha asked for patience, suggesting time will expose the full implications of the distribution.

Publicly, representatives of the NDA have sought to smooth over tensions. RLM leaders have emphasised unity, insisting that the coalition remains cohesive despite friction. Some party voices have downplayed the dispute, suggesting seat allocation was a matter of internal balance.

Political analysts observe that anxieties from junior partners like HAM and RLM could highlight fragility within electoral coalitions when smaller parties perceive marginalisation. Such sentiments might prompt more aggressive bargaining or independent positioning in tightly contested constituencies.

In Patna, frustration was visible among local HAM workers, who saw the allotment as overlooking the party’s organisational footprint in many districts. Some pointed to earlier calculations by HAM leadership predicting stronger returns from a larger portfolio.

Meanwhile, Congress and opposition voices have seized on the dissent within NDA as evidence of internal discord. Congress leaders argue that the alliance’s own members are signalling disapproval, and that the public will read this as instability rather than strategic flexibility.