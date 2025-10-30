Thu 30 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

By Arun Srivastava

The new left-wing political party operating under the name “Your Party,” which former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, and MP Zarah Sultana, launched in July 2025, will acquire a new identity, new political shape and character after the founding conference to be held in November 2025. Besides Labour party, UK has splinter leftist groups; but the Corbyn-led party would be the first popular left party advocating hardline Marxist philosophy and ideas if it emerges as a mainstream political party in Britain. In Corbyn’s view, it will create a grassroots movement with more democratic structure than the Labour Party.

The new left-wing party would have a major impact on the left forces and parties in Western countries by challenging liberal -centrist parties, especially in Germany and France. A snap poll on the future of the new party in July 2025 indicated that 18% of voters, especially youth, would consider backing a Corbyn-led party. They nurse the view that the existing political economy of the UK makes it imperative that the country ought to have a strong hard core Left party.

The urgency to pull Labour’s agenda further left was being felt after Labour prime minister Keir Starmer could not implement party’s policies and programmes. The far-left elements who had backed him in 2024 general elections, started feeling alienated by his move. Political analysts believe that the proposed new left party of Corbyn would serve as a study for similar movements in other western countries where in recent times the rightist forces have been striving hard to make entry.

New party’s push for issues like climate action and Palestinian rights reflects a growing concern in the younger electorates. How the party’s platform resonates with voters and shapes UK political discourse could offer insights for other countries navigating similar issues. Pollster’s UK director, Luke Tryl, holds that new Left party at the general election would get back some seats currently held by Labour. It is also expected that new party could gain support in parts of the country where pro-Gaza independents have performed well such as Birmingham, parts of east and north London and north-west England. Experts also feel that four pro-Gaza MPs who formed an alliance with Jeremy Corbyn after the general election, will make the core of the new party.

The floating of the new Left Party is designed by the labour strategists who intend to relaunch Jeremy Corbyn as a hard leftwing leader after he was sidelined by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. In recent days, a lot of Labour leaders and members have expressed their disillusionment with Keir Starmer, who could neither strengthen the party nor project it as the real Left alternate. He appears to be a bundle of confusion. He has been following rightist political line in the matter of Hamas and Palestine. Aftermath of the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023, Starmer and the Labour Party which unequivocally supported Israel’s right to defend itself saying Israel “does have that right”. However, he later clarified that any action must be within international law.

In October 2025, Starmer supported a U.S.-brokered peace plan between Israel and Hamas. Incidentally in October itself, a UN report accused the UK of complicity in what it called the “Gaza Genocide” due to its continued military support for Israel despite the humanitarian crisis. His wavering stance has enraged the Labour supporters and leaders.

A recent poll conducted by ‘More in Common’ found that the new Corbyn-led party would win 10 per cent of the vote, reducing Labour’s share from 23 per cent to 20 per cent and cutting the Green party’s from 9 per cent to 5 per cent. It also found that party would garner more support than any other party from the voters in the 18 to 24 age group.

The prospect of the New Left has brightened following the victory of Lucy Powell in the 2025 deputy leadership election. Her victory is seen to manifest members’ dissatisfaction with the steering of the party by Keir Starmer. Though she has not expressed her support for Jeremy, the Labour sources confide that it is the common cause and sharing of the same political perception that has brought them closer. Following the UK’s 2016 vote to leave the European Union, a wave of resignations hit Jeremy Corbyn’s Shadow Cabinet. Lucy Powell, who had served as Shadow Education Secretary since September 2015, joined the exodus in protest of Corbyn’s leadership.

It is significant to watch that Corbyn-aligned campaign group Momentum had directed its members to vote for Powell for deputy leadership. Momentum was established in 2015 following Jeremy’s campaign for the Labour leadership. In the prevailing situation, momentum has become a vehicle for organizing the left-wing within the Labour Party. In 2020, Momentum and other left-wing groups passed motions of solidarity with Corbyn following his suspension.

Recent reports connect the election of Lucy as Deputy Labour leader to a broader decline in Keir Starmer’s public support. An Opinium poll from September 2024 showed Starmer’s net approval rating—the percentage approving minus the percentage disapproving—had plummeted by 45 points since the election in July. 2024. A YouGov poll in May 2025 indicated his approval ratings had hit a record low, with 69% of voters holding an unfavourable view of him. The poll also found that half of Labour voters had an unfavourable view of Starmer.

Keir Starmer’s loss has been gain for Jeremy’s New Left. PM’s stand on two children and rhetoric on immigration has alienated his Labour base. His policies were perceived as shift to the right. His May 2025 comment about Britain becoming an “island of strangers” and using the phrase “take back control” were criticized for echoing right-wing points.

Lucy’s win will prove to be a major stumbling block for the rightist forces that of late have been knocking at the doors of the European countries. The Communist Party of Great Britain founded in 1919, does not have much support base in Britan, but the party has been consistently supporting Corbyn in his fight against the Labour Right. Corbyn is a regular contributor in the CPGB daily Morning Star. Apart, several political parties and organisations like British Socialist Party, the Socialist Labour Party, the South Wales Socialist Society, the Workers’ Socialist Federation, Workers’ Party of Britain are already negotiating with Jeremy and discussing the future prospect of the party.

Already thousands of people have signed to join the new party. Far-left politics in the UK have existed since 1840s, with the thrust on Marxism, socialism and anti-imperialism. But the ideology as such could not catch on the peoples’ aspiration due to economic reasons and demographic factors. However, there’s change in the air. With 950000 members having enrolled with the new Corbyn-led party, it remains to be seen whether a largely conservative Britain warms up to the growth of this hard-leftist movement, sending new signals to Europe. (IPA Service)