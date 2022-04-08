Amid a resurgence of Covid cases in China and US, the government today warned five states to not let their guard down. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in his letter to states, said that few states are reporting a higher contribution to India’s daily new Covid cases.

“Given that the states/UTs have been undertaking various measures to reopen economic and social activities, there is a need for continuous follow up of a risk assessment-based approach for management of COVID 19,” Bhushan wrote.

The letter was sent to the state governments in Kerala, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana.

Kerala reported 2,321 new cases in the last week, accounting to 31.8 per cent of lndia’s new cases. The weekly positivity rate in the state has also gone up to 15.53 per cent from 13.45 per cent.

The states have been advised to continue with the five-fold strategy which includes testing, tracking, treatment, vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour.

According to the letters, Delhi has reported an increase in weekly new cases from 724 new cases in the week ending (April 1) to 826 new cases in the last week (ending April 8), accounting to 11.33 per cent of India’s new cases. It has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 0.51 per cent to 1.25 per cent.

Haryana has reported an increase in weekly new cases from 367 new cases in the week ending (April 1) to 416 new cases in the last week (ending April 8), accounting to 5.70 per cent of India’s new cases. The state has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 0.51 per cent to 1.06 per cent.

Maharashtra has reported 794 new cases in the last week (ending April 8), accounting for 10.9 per cent of India’s new cases. The state has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 0.39 per cent to 0.43 per cent.

Mizoram has reported 814 new cases in the last week (ending April 8), accounting to 11.16 per cent of India’s new cases and also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 14.38 per cent to 16.48 per cent, the letter to the state highlighted.