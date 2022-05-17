The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at multiple residential and official premises of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Sivagangai in Tamil Nadu, sources said today.

The searches are reportedly being conducted at around seven premises of the former Union Minister across these cities, in connection with an ongoing case against his son Karti Chidambaram, the Congress MP from Sivaganga.

According to sources, the investigative agency has registered a fresh case against Karti Chidambaram for allegedly receiving illegal gratification. Sources say that the Congress MP facilitated the project visa to a company for a power project in Punjab in lieu of illegal gratification between 2010-14.

Karti Chidambaram is being probed in several cases, including the one relating to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore when his father was the finance minister.

The CBI registered a corruption case in the matter on May 15, 2017. Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) lodged the money laundering case.

Karti Chidambaram was arrested by CBI in February 2018 and he was granted bail after a month in March.