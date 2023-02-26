Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was on Sunday arrested after a marathon eight-hour questioning by the CBI in the alleged liquor policy scam.
“Even if I am in jail for 7-8 months, don’t feel sorry for me, be proud. PM [Narendra] Modi is afraid of Arvind Kejriwal, so he wants to frame me in a fake case. You should fight on. My wife, who has stood by me from Day 1, is unwell and alone at home. Take care of her. And I want to tell children of Delhi, study hard and listen to your parents,” Sisodia told supporters before leaving for the CBI office.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest by the CBI in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam case is a welcome step, Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary said on Sunday, claiming that the AAP “used power to accumulate wealth”. He alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should also be arrested as he was the mastermind of the “corrupt deal”.
With inputs from NDTV